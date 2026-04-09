Over the past decade, the UEFA Champions League has become a stumbling block for Barcelona. Since winning their last title in 2015 at Juventus’ expense, Barça have struggled in the continental competition.

In Barcelona’s last 10 attempts, the team have exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage five times, and they seem to be on the verge of a sixth elimination from the same round—bearing in mind it would be the second time at the hands of Atlético Madrid after the 2015–2016 season.

By contrast, if we look at Barcelona’s record in LaLiga over the same period, we find that the team have won the title on five occasions and are on course to achieve a sixth this season, while they finished outside the top two only once, in the 2020–2021 season (third place).

This paradox raises an important question: why does Barcelona’s performance change in the Champions League despite their superiority in the league?

It is true that the continental competition features the giants of Europe’s top five leagues, but Barça outperform Real Madrid in LaLiga—and Real are the team that have won five European titles in the last decade.

In other words, if Barcelona are capable of beating Real Madrid domestically—one of the strongest teams in the Champions League—why are they unable to impose their dominance in Europe even once over 10 seasons?