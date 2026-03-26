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Tom Hindle

'The decision is the fit and the style of play' - San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour distances MLS club from Liverpool forward

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San Diego FC owner Mohamed Mansour said he would welcome the chance to sign Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah this summer, but added the club would need to assess whether he is the right fit tactically. San Diego are among several MLS teams linked with the winger, though a move to the Saudi Pro League appears more likely.

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    Distancing San Diego from a deal

    Mansour conceded that a move for Salah would be difficult this summer, and distanced the club from making a big push for the Egyptian, who will be a free agent in June:

    "He’s a great player, he’s a great professional, he’s maintained his athleticism and his professionalism. But the way we manage San Diego Football Club, like any business I manage, I have people that are responsible," Mansour told TeamTalk. "In the management, we have Tyler Heaps, who’s a great sporting director, we have Mikey Varas, who’s a great coach - they’re the ones that will decide these things. Of course, we have to see how the fit is with the style of play we have."

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    'As a fan, I would'

    Mansour did admit, though, that as a fan, he would love to see Salah at Snapdragon Stadium:

    "If I had a vote as a fan, yes, I would. But the decision… It’s a business. Sports today, people think it’s a ball and people running, no. We employ 180 people. So any decision that’s made has got to make sense. It’s got to fit with the style of play we have," he said.

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    San Diego already have attacking options

    San Diego aren't short in attack. They are led by Anders Dreyer, who had one of the more successful debut seasons in MLS history last year and was an outside contender for MVP. Marcus Ingvartsen has also found the net four times this season. MLS's newest side brought in Mexico star Hirving Lozano in their debut campaign, but he is out of the picture after a high-profile fallout with head coach Mikey Varas.

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    Salah expected to have plenty of choices

    The expectation remains that Salah will have plenty of choices after announcing that he will depart Liverpool this summer. Saudi Pro League clubs are reportedly leading the way for his signature - but his agent publicly remarked that there are no immediate moves pending for the reigning PFA Player of the Year.

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