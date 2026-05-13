"The club I like the least": Max Kruse lashes out at his former club in no uncertain terms

Kruse is critical of sponsor Volkswagen's influence. "There's a conflict between the VW plant and the club, or rather those in charge. People who, in some cases, know nothing about football want to have a say," he explained. "The more people grabbing the wheel, the harder it is to keep the ship on course. That's why Wolfsburg has been off the rails for years."

Given the club's precarious situation, Kruse believes St. Pauli and Heidenheim have the upper hand because their players know what's at stake. "If you're down there with VfL Wolfsburg and many players in the squad have probably never experienced a relegation battle in their lives, then it's not easy," he said. "In the end, everyone knows livelihoods are at stake, yet many players also know they'd probably leave the club rather than play in the second division, since their contracts don't cover that. Frankly, some just don't care."