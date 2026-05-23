The club aims to save €15 million a year, and a blockbuster sale could be on the cards at FC Bayern

Since tearing his cruciate ligament in spring 2025, Davies has struggled to stay fit. Recurrent muscle injuries have kept him sidelined, and another thigh problem will rule him out of Saturday evening's DFB Cup final against VfB Stuttgart in Berlin. It is still uncertain whether he will be fit for Canada's home World Cup this summer, a decision that rests with Bayern's medical team.

His lack of match fitness has inevitably affected his form, yet head coach Vincent Kompany still started him in the first leg of the Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain a few weeks ago. Despite the rust, Davies held his own against PSG stars Achraf Hakimi and Désiré Doué, though he did gift a controversial penalty with an unfortunate handball in his own box.

Since arriving at the German record champions in January 2019, Davies has evolved from a raw left winger into one of the world's best left-backs, collecting seven Bundesliga titles and a Champions League winners' medal.