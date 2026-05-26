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Jose MourinhoGetty Images
Jonas Rütten

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The bitter consequence of the power struggle: Jose Mourinho is set to cost Real Madrid far more than expected

LaLiga
Transfers
Real Madrid
Benfica
J. Mourinho
A. Arbeloa

According to consistent media reports, Jose Mourinho is set to take the helm at Real Madrid once again. However, his appointment is set to cost the club a great deal of money.

According to reports in Bild and Portuguese TV channel RTP, among others, Mourinho's release clause at Benfica has expired. 

As a result, Real Madrid could have signed the 63-year-old for €7m, but the deadline expired on Tuesday amid recent turmoil. The club must now pay a hefty €14m if they want to secure his services, despite the fact he remains under contract at Benfica until 2027.

  • At a sensational mid-May press conference, President Florentino Pérez first rebuked the media, denounced a "smear campaign" against the club, and then called for fresh presidential elections. For the first time, he faces a rival candidate, Enrique Riquelme.

    According to Bild, the deal to bring back José Mourinho—scheduled to be finalised on Whit Monday—has been put on ice until the election result is known. Nevertheless, Benfica still expects "The Special One" to return to the Bernabéu for a second spell this summer, after his 2010–2013 tenure. 

    Marco Silva, who has managed Fulham since 2021, is then set to take over at Benfica. With the Cottagers he finished eleventh in the Premier League last term, and his contract with the London club expires this summer.

    After a brief and underwhelming stint at Fenerbahce, Mourinho moved to Benfica in September 2023. Despite an unbeaten league season, he failed to win silverware, as Porto claimed the title and eliminated Benfica in the cup quarter-finals. Their Champions League run also stalled at the play-off stage, against Real Madrid.

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    Real Madrid descends into chaos under Arbeloa

    Despite advancing in the Champions League against "Mou" and Benfica, Real Madrid's season began poorly. Internal disputes with key players led to Xabi Alonso's departure after just a few months in charge, following the Supercopa final loss to Barcelona in mid-January. His successor, Álvaro Arbeloa, got off to a disastrous start.

    Real then exited the Copa del Rey at the round-of-16 stage to Albacete, compounded their woes with costly league errors, and soon trailed Barcelona in the title race. Their Champions League campaign also stalled, with Bayern Munich ending their run in the quarter-finals in April. By that point, Arbeloa's departure at season's end was inevitable. 

    He, too, failed to restore calm or impose structure on the royal dressing room. In May, reports of heated altercations—most notably between Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde—only poured fuel on the fire, while the protracted Kylian Mbappé saga threatened to ignite the powder keg further. 

    When Mourinho returns to the Bernabéu bench for a second spell, he will inherit a squad in desperate need of stability and direction.

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