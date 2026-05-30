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Jonas Rütten

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The big question is whether a DFB star who has fallen out of favour is "interested" in a move to FC Bayern

Bundesliga
Transfers
M. Kim
Y. Bisseck
I. Konate
G. Bremer
H. Ito
J. Gvardiol
J. Stones
Bayern Munich
Inter
Real Madrid
Liverpool
Juventus

FC Bayern's hunt for a new centre-back has suddenly gathered pace in recent weeks, and two serious candidates are now emerging.

FC Bayern's transfer plans for the summer appeared straightforward: sign a versatile attacker who can play on the left wing or through the middle, and add a full-back. 

However, the club has already suffered one rebuff: top target Anthony Gordon, with whom talks had reportedly reached a personal agreement, instead joined FC Barcelona. The Catalans' €80 million offer was too rich for Bayern to match.

Beyond that, the hunt for a new centre-back who could also slot in at full-back is reportedly gaining pace. 

  • In recent weeks, the names of John Stones (available on a free transfer from Manchester City) and Josko Gvardiol (also of Manchester City) have been doing the rounds. Sporting director Max Eberl has, however, denied any interest in Stones.

    Instead, two genuine contenders have now emerged. Ibrahima Konate is set to leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer, and, according to L'Equipe, the German double winners are joining Chelsea and Real Madrid in pursuing the centre-back. Both clubs are reported to be in talks with Konate's camp. 

    Konate already formed a strong centre-back partnership with Munich regular Dayot Upamecano at RB Leipzig and for France, though Bayern's existing backline of Upamecano and Jonathan Tah is already effective. 

    Nevertheless, with Min-Jae Kim and Hiroki Ito permitted to leave if suitable offers arrive and only Josip Stanisic remaining as a backup, the club is also exploring defensive reinforcements.

    Alongside Konate, Yann Aurel Bisseck has also appeared on Munich's radar, with Bild reporting that the record champions have made formal enquiries. One question is on everyone's mind: "Why isn't he at the World Cup?"

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  • Germany U21 v France U21 - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Bisseck is reportedly keen on a move to FC Bayern.

    Despite Bisseck's strong season at Inter Milan—where he established himself in the back three under new manager Cristian Chivu and helped the Nerazzurri secure the double—Julian Nagelsmann omitted the one-time Germany international from his World Cup squad.

    German midfield legend Toni Kroos also expressed bewilderment: "He caught my eye last year. He's a very good centre-back who, above all, exudes something special. You don't want to play against him, or at least not necessarily go into a tackle with him."

    FC Bayern are said to have already sounded out Inter on the feasibility and cost of a transfer. According to Bild, the Nerazzurri are "open to talks" from 40 million euros upwards. A positive for FCB: Bisseck himself is also "interested" in a move to Munich. 

    He could slot in at right-back or push for a spot in the Upamecano/Tah partnership. Bayern will step up their pursuit only if Kim's exit becomes likely; the South Korean has expressed contentment as a backup, yet transfer speculation persists.

  • Min-Jae KimGetty

    FC Bayern is seeking suitors for Kim and Ito, while Inter appears to have already secured a replacement for Bisseck.

    La Gazzetta dello Sport recently reported that the 29-year-old could move to Juventus Turin in a swap deal involving Gleison Bremer. The report also states that FC Bayern are interested in the Brazilian centre-back. According to Kicker, the club values Kim at €25–30m, excluding any swap deals, while, per tz, Ito's valuation sits at roughly €20m.

    Should Bayern sell either player, a swap with Inter for Bisseck would become a real possibility. Juventus, Milan and Fenerbahce are also monitoring Kim.

    According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter have already identified two potential replacements for Bisseck: Tarik Muharemovic of Sassuolo, a Juventus youth product with a promising reputation, and Udinese's Oumar Solet, who has long been linked with the Nerazzurri.

    Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian are still expected to leave Inter at the end of the season, while a move to Barcelona for Alessandro Bastoni now looks off after consistent reports claimed the deal had fallen through. 

    The 25-year-old fed the rumour mill by switching agents to Giovanni Branchini, and eventually established himself in the back three alongside Manuel Akanji and Bastoni after a difficult start. However, if Inter are determined to sign Muharemovic and Solet, they will need to raise funds. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Inter would not block Bisseck's exit, despite his contract running until 2029, because the club needs funds to sign Muharemovic and Solet.

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