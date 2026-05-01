"On Tuesday, we witnessed what may well be the greatest Champions League match in history—a semi-final that towered above run-of-the-mill league fixtures," Matthäus wrote in kicker. "The two best teams in the world demonstrated exceptional firepower; inevitably, that produced a lack of stability at the back. Even a 7-7 draw would have been possible. What incredible entertainment!"
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"That could be the biggest advantage for them," says Lothar Matthäus, who expects FC Bayern to reach the final and offers Vincent Kompany some advice on the starting line-up
The international press was equally impressed, with some outlets calling it the "match of the century". PSG manager Luis Enrique hailed it as "the best match I've ever experienced as a manager". Yet that assessment "surprised" Matthäus, who noted, "The fan in him was speaking; as a coach, he can't be happy with that defence."
The German record international added that the result "feels more negative for PSG in the end, despite the narrow victory, than it does for Bayern Munich. They will still be lamenting that three-goal lead." PSG had led 5–2 before Munich fought back. Matthäus expects "Bayern to reach the final; they were already the better team on Tuesday."
- AFP
Lothar Matthäus recommends Konrad Laimer be brought back into the starting line-up
Above all, the Munich side appeared "physically far superior; that could be their biggest advantage in the second leg," wrote Matthäus. "I'm almost certain that PSG won't be able to sustain that pace at the Allianz Arena for 90, or perhaps even 120, minutes. They aren't as solid defensively and were running on empty by the end."
He also advised manager Vincent Kompany to recall Konrad Laimer to the starting line-up, calling the Austrian full-back "indispensable", though he stopped short of saying who should make way—Alphonso Davies or Josip Stanisic.
That dilemma may be academic, however, as concerns remain over Alphonso Davies. After his surprise inclusion in the starting line-up and early substitution, the full-back trained only individually on Thursday.