In an interview with kicker, the Ivorian was asked whether he would remain in Leipzig next season and replied simply, "Yes". On the subject of interest from other clubs, he added, "I'm not thinking about that right now. I'm in Leipzig and I enjoy playing here." Diomande acknowledged that qualifying for the Champions League was a key factor in his decision: "In the end, it's always the statistics that count. It's been a fantastic year for me," he added.
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Surprising decision: €75m Bundesliga teenager opts to stay put
Diomande was one of the standout discoveries of the recently concluded Bundesliga season. Leipzig paid a €20 million transfer fee to sign the 19-year-old winger from Spanish side Leganés, and he immediately impressed with his pace and outstanding one-on-one skills. He finished the campaign with 23 points in 36 competitive matches for the club. "Spending €20 million on a player nobody knows was certainly a big risk," Diomande acknowledged.
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Europe's top clubs have their eyes on Yan Diomande.
Thanks to his impressive performances, Europe's top clubs are reportedly already chasing Diomande. "I'm a first-team regular; I had a difficult start, but then I got my chance, made the most of it and have become an important player for the team," the forward said, reflecting on his debut season in Leipzig.
Liverpool are among the suitors, with reports linking him to a potential right-wing role as Mohamed Salah's eventual successor. Bayern Munich have also been credited with strong interest, although the Bavarians are reportedly pursuing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United to bolster their attack.
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Yan Diomande: representing the Ivory Coast against Germany at the World Cup.
Diomande, whose market value has risen to €75 million, remains under contract at Leipzig until 2030. Last week, national team manager Emerson Fae selected him for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. In the group stage, he will face Germany (20 June, 10 pm, Toronto).
Yan Diomande's statistics for the 2025–26 season:
Games: 36 Minutes played: 2,724 minutes played, 36 appearances, 0 goals. Goals: 13 Assists: 10