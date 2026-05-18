Thanks to his impressive performances, Europe's top clubs are reportedly already chasing Diomande. "I'm a first-team regular; I had a difficult start, but then I got my chance, made the most of it and have become an important player for the team," the forward said, reflecting on his debut season in Leipzig.

Liverpool are among the suitors, with reports linking him to a potential right-wing role as Mohamed Salah's eventual successor. Bayern Munich have also been credited with strong interest, although the Bavarians are reportedly pursuing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United to bolster their attack.