The 41-year-old is well versed in the assistant manager's role. He previously served in this capacity at Mainz 05 and Union Berlin, and is now poised to sign a contract with FCB that runs until 2028.
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Surprise: Dante's assistant coach at Bayern Munich has reportedly been finalized
Keyhanfar played football until 2019, reaching the Oberliga, and began coaching while still a player.
Via SV Gonsenheim and Mainz 05's U19s, he moved to Austria in 2020 to join Red Bull Salzburg's reserve team, FC Liefering. He later worked in Mainz under Bo Svensson and spent several months at Union Berlin. Keyhanfar has already shadowed Jürgen Klopp. He has been out of work since the end of 2024.
He is now set to form a partnership with Dante in Bayern's youth setup. According to consistent media reports, the Brazilian will take charge of FCB's U23s in the summer and begin his coaching career there.
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Dante spent three years at FC Bayern.
Dante, 42, is still plying his trade for Ligue 1 outfit OGC Nice. The centre-back made 133 competitive appearances for FC Bayern between 2012 and 2015, winning the Bundesliga three times, the DFB-Pokal three times and the Champions League once.
The 51-year-old, who has overseen the second string since 2020—with a brief hiatus—will now shift to another role within the club after guiding the team to the Regionalliga title in 2018/19.