According to WAZ, the future remains unclear for the 24-year-old after this season. Dortmund will pay a €5 million transfer fee to sign Ramaj from Ajax Amsterdam in February 2025, then immediately send him on loan to FC Copenhagen. He subsequently joined Heidenheim, where he anticipated more first-team opportunities than in Denmark.
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Still yet to make an appearance for BVB: Dortmund are reportedly weighing up a sale of their Bundesliga goalkeeper
Ramaj is facing a challenging Bundesliga campaign with FCH. Heidenheim sit rock bottom and are at serious risk of relegation. With 66 goals conceded, only Wolfsburg has shipped more, yet Ramaj has repeatedly distinguished himself with strong saves. There was a glimmer of hope last weekend, when he finally recorded a clean sheet in the 2-0 win over FC St. Pauli, ending his unwanted record as the last No. 1 in Europe's top leagues to have conceded in every match.
- IMAGO / Noah Wedel
Diant Ramaj is determined to stake his claim at BVB.
Dortmund's consideration of selling Ramaj is also linked to the fact that the confident goalkeeper does not see himself as a substitute. "I have to play," Ramaj made clear to Sport Bild a year ago. "So one thing is certain for me: I won't be sitting on the bench at Dortmund," he added.
Yet that is exactly the scenario that awaits him if he returns to Borussia in the summer, because Gregor Kobel is entrenched as the club's undisputed number one. There are currently no transfer rumours surrounding the Swiss goalkeeper, so the 28-year-old is set to begin the upcoming campaign as Dortmund's first-choice shot-stopper. Behind Kobel sits the experienced Alexander Meyer (35).
Diant Ramaj's 2025/26 Bundesliga statistics:
Games: 30 Minutes played: 2,700 minutes played, conceding 30 goals. Goals conceded: 64 Clean sheets: 1