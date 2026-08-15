Stay or go? Why Emma Sears, Mallory Swanson and other USWNT stars should consider their club futures

Record-breaking deals and transfers became the norm for members of the U.S. women’s national team in 2026.

It started with Trinity Rodman, who effectively had a rule created around her. The “High Impact Player Rule,” commonly called the “Rodman Rule,” was introduced to help NWSL clubs retain elite players such as the Washington Spirit star. Rodman ultimately re-signed with the Spirit on a deal worth more than $2 million annually despite interest from several leading European clubs.

While Rodman remained in the NWSL, other USWNT players moved both into the league and abroad. Forward Cat Macario left Chelsea to join the San Diego Wave in a record deal worth up to $8 million, while USWNT captain Lindsey Heaps departed OL Lyonnes for the Denver Summit. Both moves represented homecomings. Meanwhile, USWNT defensive midfielder Sam Coffey left the Portland Thorns for Manchester City, seeking experience in England and an opportunity to round out her game.

There was also significant movement within the NWSL, with USWNT midfielders Claire Hutton, Croix Bethune and Ally Sentnor all switching clubs.

Now, with less than a year remaining until the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and transfer windows beginning to close, there is still time for several Americans to consider their options. It is a crucial period, particularly with USWNT coach Emma Hayes repeatedly emphasizing the importance of club form.

GOAL examines four players who have reason to consider their futures, whether in the short or long term.