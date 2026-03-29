Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
cm grafica vlahovic juve milan

Translated by

Sportmediaset - Juventus: Milan won’t give up on Vlahovic – the Rossoneri’s bid and plan

AC Milan
Juventus
Transfers
Serie A
D. Vlahovic

Juventus are working on renewing the Serbian striker’s contract, though he remains a target for AC Milan, who are ready to enter the negotiations.

Dusan Vlahovic is in talks with Juventus over a contract extension, but there is a potential threat for the Bianconeri: Milan.


This is according to SportMediaset, which claims the Rossoneri have not given up on the Serbian striker and are ready to enter the fray.


Vlahovic has long been a target for the Rossoneri, who have just secured another signing for their future attack (Andrej Kostic, born in 2007, from Partizan Belgrade), and interest in him could be reignited just as talks between the former Fiorentina player and the Old Lady have resumed.

  • VLAHOVIC-JUVE: RENEWAL TALKS

    In recent days, Dusan Vlahovic welcomed his father Milos to Turin, providing an opportunity to take stock of the situation following his return to action.


    There has been no contact with Damien Comolli, who was away from Italy during Vlahovic Senior’s visit, but Juventus are nevertheless working to extend the contract of the 2000-born player.


    At the insistence of Luciano Spalletti, the club has reopened negotiations with agent Darko Ristic to renew the contract signed in 2022, which allows the player to earn €12 million net this season.


    Juventus’s plan is to offer a new, relatively short-term contract (two years) with a higher salary, between €6.5m and €7m per season excluding bonuses, slightly less than Kenan Yildiz’s salary. The issue of commissions for Ristic and his associates, recently the most serious obstacle to the extension, still needs to be resolved.

    • Advertisement

  • MILAN'S PLAN

    This is the context in which Milan find themselves; according to SportMediaset, they have already drawn up a strategy to convince Vlahovic.


    The Rossoneri, it is reported, could match or slightly increase their financial offer, but would put an extra year on the table, a three-year deal instead of a two-year one.

  • VLAHOVIC-MILAN: THE FACTORS

    There are a few factors to consider. A potential move for Vlahovic would have a significant impact on Milan’s finances, though the club would not have to dip into its coffers to sign a new centre-forward.


    Then there is the situation regarding Rafael Leao, who, according to SportMediaset, could leave Milan at the end of the season, with the savings on his wages potentially offsetting the cost of Vlahovic’s transfer.


    At Milan, Vlahovic would be reunited with Massimiliano Allegri, his manager at Juventus for two and a half seasons, with whom he won the 2023–24 Coppa Italia.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Serie A
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV
Genoa crest
Genoa
GEN
Serie A
SSC Napoli crest
SSC Napoli
NAP
AC Milan crest
AC Milan
MIL