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South Africa are still alive! Late Teboho Mokoena penalty earns Bafana Bafana vital World Cup draw with Czechia
Spoils shared in Atlanta
South Africa and Czechia both lost their opening games, to Mexico and South Korea respectively, and had to avoid defeat to stave off a disappointing early exit. In the end, they shared the spoils in Atlanta, meaning both nations could still qualify for the round of 32 by winning their respective final group games.
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Early Czech breakthrough fails to ignite match
Michal Sadilek struck after just six minutes, registering the earliest goal of the competition so far to give the Czechs the lead. However, rather than using that early breakthrough as a platform to dominate the game, Czechia quickly retreated into a heavily defensive shell. South Africa struggled significantly to find any fluid attacking rhythm in response, leaving the midfield highly congested and creating an uninspiring spectacle for the spectators.
Late penalty drama punishes cautious tactics
The match was heading towards a limp and predictable conclusion until a sudden twist occurred inside the final ten minutes of play. The game's defining controversy arrived in the 83rd minute when Thapelo Maseko’s powerful shot from 18 yards out struck the elbow of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area.
A penalty was promptly awarded to South Africa, and despite intense protests from the Czech players, the video assistant referee opted not to overturn the decision. Mokoena stepped up under immense pressure to confidently fire home the equaliser, punishing the opposition for their passive approach throughout the second half.
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Final group fixtures dictate knockout survival
While Bafana Bafana created minimal clear-cut openings during the 90 minutes, the late equaliser was deemed a fair result given Czechia's reluctance to attack. The shared points inject late drama into the group, leaving both teams tied on one point apiece ahead of a decisive final round where South Africa will face South Korea while Czechia take on Mexico.