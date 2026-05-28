The club needs more than fresh funding. "It needs a genuine restructuring, clear financial controls, compliance, and a management team that operates according to modern institutional standards—as successful clubs and companies already do," the investor stated.
"After all these years, we must be honest and unequivocal: the current situation cannot continue. I am not blaming anyone—not the management, not the fans, not the partner, not even myself. If the Lions had to be rebuilt from scratch, even starting in the lower leagues, that would be no disgrace," said Ismaik.
Unlike in 2017, when a return to the beloved Grünwalder Stadium in Munich's Giesing district reignited fan passion and rebranded 1860 as a cult neighbourhood club, any forced relegation today would almost certainly sap morale among supporters.
Surprisingly, Ismaik's comments ring true on several points. Yet it remains unclear why he suddenly claims that on-field success is no longer his priority.
Just over a year ago, the club's then-management and Ismaik nearly fell for what appears to have been a con artist; a previously announced sale of Ismaik's shares to a mysterious investor—which had already been frenetically celebrated with pyrotechnics by the Lions' fans in Munich-Giesing—collapsed at the last minute; to this day, it remains unclear whether this investor ever actually existed. Since then, it has been clear that Ismaik would prefer to sell the club sooner rather than later. According to SPOX, at least three genuine investor groups have approached Ismaik in recent months; among them, a consortium led by former Germany international Thomas Hitzlsperger and ex-1860 CEO Markus Rejek confirmed talks. No deal was struck, largely because the double-digit million sum on the table failed to meet Ismaik's valuation.
One thing is clear: his shares would not increase in value if the club were to be relegated to the amateur leagues again.