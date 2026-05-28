Just hours before the anniversary festivities were due to begin, majority shareholder Hasan Ismaik—who has owned the club for 15 years and, despite (or perhaps because of) despite pouring in more than 80 million euros, has never come close to the Champions League or even the Bundesliga he promised on his arrival. In a social-media post, Ismaik confirmed the worst of the recent rumours and speculation.

Yes, Ismaik has pulled a substantial loan that his company and representatives had only confirmed a few weeks ago.

As a result, the club now lacks the €2.7 million liquidity proof the DFB demands for a third-division licence.

He now indicates that he would prefer to see the club drop back to the fourth-tier Regionalliga rather than fund another promotion push.

Back to the Regionalliga, because the Lions had already been demoted to the fourth tier after their on-field relegation from the second division in 2016/2017, when Ismaik gave the thumbs-down—or, more precisely, texted the number 4 to a Süddeutsche Zeitung reporter while the club's board was still negotiating with his representatives over funding for the budget shortfall.

As you might suspect, there is method to the madness at TSV 1860.



