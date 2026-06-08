The second group in Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup squad comprises "players in their thirties who lead the team", explains Barbarez. One of them is former Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac (32, Atalanta Bergamo), who, alongside Dzeko, is the second survivor from the 2014 squad. Goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (30), who is departing 2. Bundesliga side FC St. Pauli after their relegation, also falls into this category and has been the undisputed number one since Barbarez took charge. Barbarez also persuaded former Hertha BSC defender Ivan Sunjic (29, Pafos FC)—who had made a single appearance for Croatia as recently as 2017—to switch allegiances and don the Bosnian shirt. The anchoring midfielder provided crucial stability and was instrumental in securing qualification.
Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic, who usually partners Dzeko up front, is another key member of this cohort. "It's as if Germany were to win the World Cup," the 28-year-old told Sport Bild about Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup qualification. "Lots of people come up to you and thank you for bringing a sense of joy to the country." Demirovic, born and raised in Hamburg, could have played for Germany but chose Bosnia as early as the U16 level.
"I did it for my grandad. We always visited him on holiday; he was the proudest and told everyone I played for HSV. He has since passed away, but I am very happy to be going to the World Cup for him and the whole family, who suffered so much," Demirovic emphasised. "People suffered enormously during the war, and in some places they still have almost nothing. They're happy just to afford a cup of coffee each day. Then we come along and give them the World Cup. That makes it even more special," he added.
The nation's history also shaped Barbarez's life. "I was more or less forced to flee, if you can put it that way," he told 11Freunde, recalling the winter of 1991/92. Shortly before the Bosnian War erupted, his father had sent the then 20-year-old from his hometown of Mostar to Hanover, ostensibly to visit his uncle Mujo. Although he longed to go home, the conflict forced him to stay in Germany; after impressing at a trial with Hannover 96, he built a career in the country.
Via Hannover 96 and Union Berlin, he jumped to the Bundesliga with Hansa Rostock, where his form drew the attention of then Germany coach Berti Vogts, who floated the idea of naturalisation. "If I'd called Berti Vogts back then, I might have multiple World Cups and European Championships under my belt today. But I never considered it, because I always wanted to play for the country where I was born," explained Barbarez.
Kerim Alajbegovic shares that conviction. The Cologne-born forward, who rose through the youth ranks at 1. FC Köln and Bayer Leverkusen, has represented Bosnia and Herzegovina since U15 level, and Barbarez guided the talented attacker into his senior debut last September.
Alajbegovic now captains the third generation of Barbarez's World Cup squad, a group the coach is clearly proud of: "Lots of lads aged 19, 20, 21. We're almost the youngest team at this World Cup. I really like that," he stresses. Alajbegovic is only 18, yet his standout campaign for RB Salzburg has already attracted interest from several top European clubs. A strong World Cup could raise his profile further, and his bold displays in the qualifiers showed exactly what he can bring to Barbarez's side.
Often introduced as a substitute, he repeatedly unsettled defences with his dribbling and creative flair. In November, during the crucial 3-1 win over Romania, Barbarez introduced Alajbegovic at the start of the second half with the score at 0-1, and the youngster helped Bosnia pile on pressure and ultimately turn the game around. In the play-off semi-final against Wales at the end of March, for example, Alajbegovic delivered the corner that Dzeko headed into the net to make it 1-1 shortly before the end of normal time.