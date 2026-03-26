"Something's not right": Former FC Bayern teammate believes Guardiola is set for a major move to Manchester City

Although the 58-year-old was “delighted” for Guardiola following the recent 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final, he is convinced that the City manager should step down at the end of the current season for his own good.

Sammer and Guardiola know each other from their time together at Bayern Munich. The former German international served as sporting director for the German record champions between 2012 and 2016, whilst the Spaniard was head coach for the Munich side between 2013 and 2016. “We worked together wonderfully for three years,” said Sammer, praising the 55-year-old’s approach.

Guardiola still has a contract with Manchester City valid until 2027, but in recent weeks and months there have been repeated rumours that the Catalan could step down a year earlier than planned and hand over the reins to someone else after ten years with the Sky Blues.