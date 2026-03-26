"My gut feeling tells me that something isn't quite right when I look at his face. I'd advise him to take a breather," said Sammer on 'Sammer and Basile – the Hagedorn Talk', when asked about the successful Spanish manager.
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"Something's not right": Former FC Bayern teammate believes Guardiola is set for a major move to Manchester City
Although the 58-year-old was “delighted” for Guardiola following the recent 2-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final, he is convinced that the City manager should step down at the end of the current season for his own good.
Sammer and Guardiola know each other from their time together at Bayern Munich. The former German international served as sporting director for the German record champions between 2012 and 2016, whilst the Spaniard was head coach for the Munich side between 2013 and 2016. “We worked together wonderfully for three years,” said Sammer, praising the 55-year-old’s approach.
Guardiola still has a contract with Manchester City valid until 2027, but in recent weeks and months there have been repeated rumours that the Catalan could step down a year earlier than planned and hand over the reins to someone else after ten years with the Sky Blues.
- AFP
Guardiola and Man City are having a difficult season
His former assistant Enzo Maresca (46) and Xabi Alonso (44) are being tipped as potential successors. Both are currently out of work following their dismissals from Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively earlier this year. However, Alonso in particular is said to be more interested in a possible return to his former club Liverpool and is “ready” should Arne Slot have to step down at the end of the season.
On the pitch, just like the Reds, Man City’s season has been rather mixed so far. In the league, they trail leaders Arsenal by nine points, although they do have a game in hand over their rivals. Meanwhile, in the Champions League, their run came to an end in the round of 16 following two disappointing performances against Real Madrid.
Apart from the League Cup victory, the FA Cup remains their last remaining chance of a trophy. There, the Sky Blues will face Liverpool in the quarter-finals on 4 April.
Pep Guardiola: His record at Manchester City
Matches
Wins
Draws
Defeats
Points per game
582
415
75
92
2.27