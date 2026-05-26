As expected, the DFB women's team will be without captain Giulia Gwinn for the matches against Norway and in Slovenia on 5 and 9 June. The right-back, who helped Bayern Munich secure the domestic double, is recovering from shoulder surgery. Striker Nicole Anyomi is also sidelined through injury, while centre-back Janina Minge serves a suspension against Norway.

However, Klara Bühl, Sophia Kleinherne, Kathrin Hendrich and Marie Müller are returning to the squad after injury lay-offs, while Melissa Kössler (Denver Summit FC), who last played for her country in 2024, is also back after a long absence.

A win in Cologne (8:35 pm CEST, broadcast on ARD) would seal early qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, yet the 0-0 draw in Austria means Germany hold only a one-point edge over Norway at the top of Group A4. Four days later the Germans travel to the Slovenian capital, Ljubljana (6.00 pm/ZDF).

"Our objective is simple: finish first in the group and secure direct qualification for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. To do that, we will give everything in the coming matches—with total focus, passion and team spirit," said Wück. "The absences obviously hit us, but we also know others will step up. We have great confidence in our squad, in every single player. Everyone knows what's at stake, and we know the team is ready to secure its World Cup ticket."