Should VfB Stuttgart be worried? A top-tier club is reportedly keen on Sebastian Hoeneß and is discussing signing him in the summer

As things stand, Real Madrid have not made a formal approach for Hoeneß. The nephew of Bayern boss Uli Hoeneß is under contract at VfB until 2028, and his deal contains no release clause, so any serious bid would require the Spanish club to negotiate a transfer fee with Stuttgart.

Hoeneß took charge of VfB in spring 2023 during a perilous relegation fight, eventually preserving their top-flight status via the play-offs. The following campaign he guided Stuttgart to second place and Champions League qualification, establishing the Swabians as regular European contenders. Last season they lifted the DFB Cup, and they can repeat that success this term: they face SC Freiburg in Thursday’s semi-final. Currently fourth, Hoeneß and his side are also targeting a return to the Champions League.

His success has repeatedly attracted interest from big clubs, including Manchester United and Chelsea FC. Nevertheless, at the end of March 2025, he extended his contract by a further year until 2028. “When I joined VfB just under two years ago, the sporting situation in 18th place was challenging. Nevertheless, the move to VfB felt right at the time. And it feels just as right now to extend the contract,” said Hoeneß.