Should FC Bayern Munich be worried now? Transfer announcement by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez appears to concern an FCB star

Last October, Eberl denied that there was a release clause in Olise's contract. In an interview with 11Freunde, when asked whether the German record champions were falling behind their international rivals in transfer matters, he explained: "What I feel is being overlooked in this discussion is that, in Michael Olise, we have signed a professional from Crystal Palace who has a contract with us until 2029 – without a release clause – and is on his way to becoming one of the world's best players."

Speculation had grown that the 24-year-old Frenchman could be bought out of his deal at Säbener Straße, which runs until 2029. When pressed on the matter at the end of August, sporting director Christopher Freund remained cryptic: "As a matter of principle, we never discuss the contents of contracts."