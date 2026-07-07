Shootout success for Switzerland! Ruben Vargas' penalty decides awful game against Colombia as Murat Yakin's men set up World Cup quarter-final against Argentina

The opening 45 minutes was almost completely devoid of excitement, with the two teams managing just nine combined touches in the opposition box between them, but the second half was arguably even worse. Neither side looked remotely capable of scoring and the painfully lack of quality in the final third was probably best summed up by a horrible sliced effort from Luis Suarez that he tried to blame on a bobble when, in reality, he'd just completely mishit the ball.

Things picked up a bit in extra-time, though, as some substitutes began to make their presence felt. Jhon Lucumi hit the bar from an inviting corner from Juan Quintero, who had come on for the ineffective James Rodriguez, while Zeki Amdouni forced Camilo Vargas into action just moments after coming off the bench.

Another sub, Jaminton Campaz, then had a gilt-edged opportunity to win the game for Colombia but, with just five minutes remaining, he blazed the ball over the bar from just eight yards out after the Swiss had made a mess of clearing their lines. It proved an incredibly costly miss, as the Swiss edged the shootout to set up a quarter-final clash with Argentina.