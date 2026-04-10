German record champions Bayern Munich announced on Friday afternoon that defender Lennart Karl has suffered a torn muscle fibre in his right hamstring. The club’s medical team diagnosed the injury following a thorough examination.
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Shocking news: FC Bayern Munich will be without their star attacker for the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid
The Munich club have not specified how long the 18-year-old will be sidelined, other than to say he is out “for the time being”. That means he will definitely miss Saturday’s away trip to FC St. Pauli. Taking to Instagram, Karl wrote: “Hope to be back soon. Wishing the team every success.”
His agent, Michael Ballack, told DAZN: “Lennart will be out for about three weeks. It’s a typical muscle strain. It’s always difficult to say exactly, because it’s very individual. It also depends on how it happened and how the recovery goes. You can’t know for sure, but you can make a rough estimate.”
That recovery timeline rules him out of next Wednesday’s crucial Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid at the Allianz Arena.
- AFP
Karl remained an unused substitute during the first leg against Real Madrid.
Last Tuesday’s first leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu ended in a 2–1 victory. Karl spent the entire 90 minutes on the bench as manager Vincent Kompany preferred Jamal Musiala in attacking midfield.
This season, Karl has appeared in 24 Bundesliga matches, recording five goals and five assists, and in seven Champions League outings he has tallied seven goals and two assists. In March, Julian Nagelsmann drafted him into the senior Germany squad, and he made his competitive debut in the 4–3 win over Switzerland and the 2–1 victory against Ghana.