Thirteen years ago, Marie Müller already knew exactly what she wanted. "I want to play in the Bundesliga and for the national team when I grow up," the then 12-year-old told Kai Pflaume on TV – after she had soundly beaten Lars Ricken at football juggling on the show "Klein gegen groß". On Friday, that ambitious goal became reality: the former "child star" with braces made an immediate impact on her senior international debut, confirming her status as a rising star in the German setup.
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She's already handed BVB boss Lars Ricken a crushing defeat. The DFB women's team has a new rising star
In her international debut, Müller scored the opening goal as the two-time world champions defeated Norway 2-0, earning a spot at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. "It's an incredible feeling," the Dortmund-born full-back said after her dream debut, admitting she needed time to let it sink in back in the dressing room: "It's a lot to take in, but I'm very happy."
With Tuesday's final qualifier in Slovenia looming, Müller is now fully aware of what she has achieved as a stand-in for the injured captain Giulia Gwinn. The right-back has already posted an Instagram highlight reel of her performance against Norway.
Müller would have loved to post a similar video in early 2025, when the defender, then with US club Portland Thorns, was poised to debut in the Germany jersey. However, a cruciate ligament tear suffered during a national-team training session forced the former SC Freiburg player onto the sidelines for an extended period. That setback made her fairytale return to Christian Wück's squad all the sweeter.
- getty
Marie Müller scores on her DFB debut, securing a place at the World Cup
"I used to write in every friend's autograph book that my dream was to play for the national team. That was always my goal, and I never lost sight of it, even when I was injured," said Müller, who is eager to return Gwinn's jersey: "I'm more than happy to do that. Giuli is a great player, our captain. Wearing the No. 7 was an honour, but we're eager to have Giuli back."
Christian Wück is also eager for Gwinn's comeback, but first the national coach praised his newcomer: "She has confirmed our expectations. She still has enormous potential in this crucial position," Wück continued. "Off the pitch she's cautious, but on it she's the opposite: she demands the ball, positions herself intelligently and shows outstanding technique."
Müller will likely showcase that fine technique again on Tuesday, though Wück—who turns 53 the same day—plans to rotate his squad after securing qualification. "I keep coming back to this point," he said. "We need players who can play football with both feet—and Marie is a prime example of that."