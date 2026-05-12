Serhou Guirassy wants to leave! Striker makes huge transfer decision as Borussia Dortmund fear likes of Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal or Barcelona will trigger special clause

After two productive seasons in Westphalia, Guirassy has informed Dortmund of his desire to depart during the upcoming transfer window. The 30-year-old has been a revelation since his €18 million move from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, netting 59 goals and providing 15 assists in 95 competitive appearances. However, despite a functional relationship with the coaching staff, the forward is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's style of play and remains eager to test himself at an even higher level.