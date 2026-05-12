Getty Images Sport
Serhou Guirassy wants to leave! Striker makes huge transfer decision as Borussia Dortmund fear likes of Man City, Liverpool, Arsenal or Barcelona will trigger special clause
Striker seeks fresh challenge
After two productive seasons in Westphalia, Guirassy has informed Dortmund of his desire to depart during the upcoming transfer window. The 30-year-old has been a revelation since his €18 million move from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, netting 59 goals and providing 15 assists in 95 competitive appearances. However, despite a functional relationship with the coaching staff, the forward is reportedly dissatisfied with the club's style of play and remains eager to test himself at an even higher level.
- AFP
Tactical frustration fuels exit
According to Sky Sports, the prolific forward’s decision has been finalised following internal reflections on his role within the current system. The Guinea international is understood to be seeking an exit from Dortmund if a suitable move can be facilitated this summer. Despite a strong individual return of 16 Bundesliga goals this term, he harbours a certain degree of dissatisfaction regarding the team's tactical approach, leading the 2025 Ballon d'Or nominee to pursue a new chapter in his career.
Elite clubs on alert
Dortmund face a precarious situation due to a specific €50 million release clause that can be triggered by a select group of Europe's wealthiest clubs. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal all possess the option to activate this exit clause, though none have made a formal move as yet. Beyond these giants, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, and Fenerbahce have also registered interest, though these parties would be required to negotiate a transfer fee directly with BVB.
- AFP
Dortmund fight to retain star
Dortmund, currently second in the Bundesliga, conclude their domestic season with a trip to Werder Bremen on Saturday, May 16. Guirassy occupies third place in the league's scoring charts with 16 goals, and finding a replacement of his calibre would require a massive financial outlay. While Lars Ricken and Ole Book are determined to convince the talismanic striker to stay, BVB face an uphill battle against several European heavyweights currently circling the forward.