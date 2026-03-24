Kai Rooney, the son of legendary Manchester United and England striker Wayne Rooney, highlights the fine line between humility and the desire to stand out: when asked if he is as good as his father, he doesn’t say no, but simply that he is “a different kind of player”. And indeed he is, given that he plays as a right-footed right winger. In Manchester United’s Under-18s, a year below his age group, he has already played seven matches and scored two goals in 140 minutes, making his debut at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup.
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Rooney's son pulls off a remarkable feat: he plays one half for Manchester United's Under-16s and then another for the Under-18s, scoring five goals and providing two assists
KAI'S ACHIEVEMENT
A few days ago, Kai achieved something few others could: first, he took to the pitch for the Under-16s against Blackburn, playing one half, scoring two goals and providing two assists. He was then also brought on for the Under-18s, again against Blackburn, coming on in the 63rd minute and finding the net once more.
JJ GABRIEL ALSO SHINES
JJ Gabriel also found the net in the Under-18 match; he is one of the talents featured by Goal in the NXGN, the list of the 50 best young players in the world, which has been topped for the third consecutive year by Lamine Yamal.