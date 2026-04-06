AFP
Robin van Persie & Feyenoord flops subjected to savage chants from own fans after dismal 0-0 draw as Raheem Sterling again fails to make an impact
Rotterdam giants slumped to stalemate
The atmosphere turned toxic at full-time as travelling fans subjected the players and management to brutal "shame on you" chants following a lacklustre performance against the league's 14th-placed side. Former Manchester City and Chelsea star Sterling struggled to influence proceedings once again and was substituted late on as his wait for a first goal in Feyenoord colours extended to six matches since his arrival as a free agent. The result highlights a growing disconnect between the stands and the dugout, with supporters increasingly frustrated by a perceived lack of tactical identity.
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Van Persie takes aim at officials
Despite mounting hostility, Van Persie insisted he remains unfazed by the vocal discontent from the terraces. The former Manchester United striker previously defended his decision-making by reminding fans that true supporters should stick with their club through thick and thin. However, following the stalemate against Volendam, Van Persie shifted his focus to the officiating and a perceived lack of protection for striker Ayase Ueda.
He said: "I didn't get the feeling that we really had him [referee Allard Lindhout] on our side today, let me put it that way. When VAR was mentioned, I said: 'They were there today, weren't they? Really? Oh, okay. Good to know they were there.' I think it is especially unfair towards Ayase Ueda; he is being played very hard. Ayase is a very honest player; he doesn't just go down. He truly never gets anything, nothing. No penalty, no free kick. Nothing, ever. It is truly unbelievable. He deserves a bit more protection in that regard, I think."
Midfielder understands fan frustration
Luciano Valente admitted the supporters' hostility is understandable given the team's uninspiring style of play. Reflecting on the chants and the squad's struggle to find a tactical breakthrough, the Feyenoord midfielder told ESPN: "We've been hearing that for a while. We are second, with not exactly great play. That emotion is logical and clear, but we can't do much with it. It's not that they are wrong. We have to move on and have only one objective: Champions League football. You go all out. It's not like you think we're going to play defensively; we don't want that either. You can't just walk forward like a bunch of blind men. It simply wasn't enough."
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Defining five-game run-in
Feyenoord must secure automatic qualification for the Champions League during a crucial five-game run-in against NEC, Groningen, Fortuna Sittard, AZ Alkmaar, and PEC Zwolle. Van Persie is under intense scrutiny to revitalise a misfiring attack and get the best out of Sterling before the Eredivisie campaign concludes in May. With the title officially out of reach, maintaining their grip on second place remains the top priority amid rising internal pressure and fan discontent.