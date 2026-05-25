Roberto De Zerbi brutally reveals how many Tottenham players are 'good enough to stay' after season of 'suffering too much'

Tottenham managed to avoid the humiliation of relegation to the Championship by the skin of their teeth, securing a 1-0 victory over Everton on the final day to finish two points clear of 18th place West Ham. A goal from Joao Palhinha just before the interval was enough to seal three vital points and ensure Spurs' ever-present Premier League status remained intact, much to the relief of the home support.

De Zerbi is in no mood for long-term celebrations. Instead, the former Brighton boss has turned his attention to a ruthless rebuilding project, suggesting that the vast majority of the current squad is not fit for purpose if the club wants to avoid another season of misery.