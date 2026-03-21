"Right at the top" of Luis Enrique's list: Will PSG sign a rising star from the Bundesliga for more than €40 million?

A move in the summer is considered likely. Bild reported in early March that Werder boss Clemens Fritz and Coulibaly’s agent, Nochi Hamasor, had already agreed on a sale ahead of the new season. However, Bremen are said to have turned down a €20 million offer from an unnamed club.

Lively interest from several financially strong clubs is therefore likely to be in the Hanseatic club’s interests, as they can expect a high transfer fee in the event of a bidding war. According to Deichstube, they are hoping for between 40 and 45 million euros. This would make him Werder’s record sale. So far, that honour still belongs to Diego, who brought 27 million euros into the club’s coffers when he moved to Juventus in 2009.

Coulibaly, a native of Oldenburg, played for Bramfeld and Barmbek at youth level before moving to Hamburger SV in 2018. After six years there, he joined Werder on a free transfer in 2024. Since the spectacular 3-3 draw against Bayer Leverkusen on matchday 2, he has been the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at 18 years, 3 months and 7 days.

Coulibaly was named in the Germany U21 squad for the first time this week by national coach Antonio Di Salvo. He had previously represented the DFB’s U17, U18 and U19 teams, among others.