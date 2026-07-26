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Mohamed Saeed

Revealed: How much Mohamed Salah will earn at Besiktas as Liverpool legend closes in on move to Turkey as a free agent

Transfers
M. Salah
Besiktas
Super Lig
Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is reportedly on the verge of a sensational move to the Super Lig as Besiktas intensify their efforts to sign the Liverpool icon. The Turkish giants have made a significant breakthrough in negotiations to bring one of the world's most prolific forwards to Istanbul for the next chapter of his career.

  • Besiktas prepare massive salary package

    The financial details of the proposal aimed at bringing Salah to Turkey have come to light, with Besiktas ready to commit to a significant investment. As per FotoMac, the Black Eagles have tabled a contract offer worth a staggering €12.5m per year in annual wages to secure the Egyptian's services.

    Negotiations between the Turkish side and Salah’s representative, Rammy Abbas, reached a critical turning point during a recent high-level summit. While previous discussions had stalled due to various financial demands, the latest round of talks saw both parties find common ground on the player's personal terms.


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  • Mohamed SalahGetty

    President Adali confirms final offer

    Besiktas president Serdal Adali has been personally overseeing the pursuit and revealed that the ball is now firmly in the player's court. Speaking on the progress of the deal, the club chief explained exactly where the situation stands after months of speculation. "As has been published in the media, we have for some time been conducting negotiations with Salah and his representatives regarding the details of the deal," Adali stated.

    The president further clarified that the club has pushed their resources to the limit to make the transfer happen. He added: "In the final stage, we discussed the demands of the player and his representatives from all angles, and after mutual negotiations, we submitted our final official offer. We also asked them to inform us of their decision within a short period."

  • Breaking the commission deadlock

    One of the primary obstacles in the deal had been the high commission fees requested by Salah’s agent. However, fresh reports suggest that significant progress has been made in this area, with the representative agreeing to a reduction in his demands.

    The negotiations haven't just focused on finances; the project's overall vision has also been a major talking point. During the summit, the two sides discussed everything from the team's tactical structure to off-field commercial opportunities.

    Adali has been working tirelessly with his board members to ensure that the infrastructure is in place to support such a high-profile arrival, treating the pursuit of the Egyptian winger as the club's absolute priority in the current window.


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  • Mohamed SalahGetty Images

    A new chapter in Istanbul beckons

    With his departure from Anfield marking the end of a historic era, Salah's potential arrival in Istanbul has generated immense excitement among the Besiktas faithful. The management is now working to finalise the paperwork and officially announce what would be one of the biggest transfers in Super Lig history. Salah is currently taking in a break after helping Egypt reach the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.


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