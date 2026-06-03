Reports claim Julian Brandt has already given his word to his "twin brother" at BVB: could a move to a leading Champions League club be imminent?

Brandt, born in Bremen, is hailed as a "natural playmaker" whose dribbling and remarkable dynamism make him stand out. With his contract situation making him "perhaps the most interesting option on the European transfer market", Roma are now keen to "reunite the two brothers".

According to reports, Roma first sounded out a move in March and received positive feedback. Now, Malen has taken the initiative, calling his teammate just days before the Dutch squad departed for the USA, Canada and Mexico to confirm whether he still wanted to join the Giallorossi. "The answer? Of course yes," according to the Italian sports daily.

Brandt is also reported to be in talks with other clubs; Atlético Madrid has long been credited with strong interest. The long-serving BVB professional is said to be seeking a net annual salary of four million euros (roughly eight million euros gross in Germany).