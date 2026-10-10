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Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Yan Diomande the unlikely hero as Vinicius Junior sees red in tense victory

Real Madrid
Villarreal
LaLiga
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Player ratings

Real Madrid secured a gritty 1-0 win over Villarreal thanks to a second-half strike from Yan Diomande. Despite a late red card for Vinicius Junior, Jose Mourinho's side held on to all three points at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid navigated a tumultuous evening at the Estadio Bernabeu to secure a vital 1-0 victory over a resilient Villarreal. The first half was a tactical stalemate, with both sides struggling to break the defensive lines, resulting in a 0-0 scoreline at the interval. Madrid controlled 47% of the possession but found it difficult to convert their territorial dominance into clear-cut chances against a well-drilled Yellow Submarine block.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 62nd minute when Diomande capitalised on a lapse in the visitors' concentration to fire home. However, the game took a dramatic turn in the 72th minute when Vinicius was shown a straight red card, forcing the hosts to defend their narrow lead with ten men. A flurry of late yellow cards for Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe punctuated a frantic finish, but Mourinho’s men demonstrated significant defensive resolve to see out the result.

  • Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Thibaut Courtois - 7/10

    The Belgian was largely untroubled for long spells but remained alert when called upon, making four saves to preserve his clean sheet. His command of the area during Villarreal's late aerial bombardment was essential for a ten-man Madrid side.

    Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6/10

    Displayed his usual range of passing but was substituted early in the second half as the tactical dynamic shifted. He contributed to the build-up play but found it difficult to exploit the flanks against Villarreal's compact shape.

    Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

    A physical presence throughout, Rudiger led the backline with authority, putting in a resolute shift that saw him record several key clearances to stifle the threat of Ayoze Perez right until the final whistle.

    Ibrahima Konate - 7/10

    Formed a solid partnership with Rudiger and was particularly effective in individual duels, providing the recovery speed necessary to stop Villarreal's counter-attacks throughout the entire match.

    Alvaro Carreras - 5/10

    Struggled to provide the necessary attacking width and was hooked at half-time. His defensive positioning was tested by Akhomach, leading to an early tactical reshuffle by Mourinho.


  • Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Jude Bellingham - 7/10

    Operated in the pockets of space between the lines, though he was often crowded out by Villarreal's double pivot. He showed great industry throughout a tireless shift that spanned the entire ninety minutes.

    Federico Valverde - 8/10

    The captain embodied the team's work rate, covering immense ground and providing the energy that Madrid lacked in the first half. He played a vital role in the transition that led to the opening goal.

    Aurelien Tchouameni - 6/10

    Anchored the midfield well for the most part but invited pressure late on after receiving a yellow card in the 87th minute. His screening of the back four was crucial once the team was reduced to ten men.

    Arda Guler - 6/10

    Showed flashes of technical brilliance and creative intent. He worked hard to link the midfield to Mbappe but was eventually replaced by Camavinga in the 78th minute to add more defensive bite.

    Yan Diomande - 9/10

    The match-winner. Beyond his decisive 62nd-minute goal, his overall contribution was excellent, combining intelligent movement in the final third with calm distribution and relentless pressing from the front. He was substituted in the 86th minute to a standing ovation.

  • Real Madrid v Villarreal CF - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    Attack

    Kylian Mbappe - 5/10

    A frustrating night for the Frenchman, who struggled to find space behind a deep-lying defence. He was booked in stoppage time for a cynical foul, reflecting the general tension of the closing stages.

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    Substitutes & Manager

    Marc Cucurella - 6/10

    Came on at half-time for Carreras and offered more defensive stability and tenacity on the left flank.

    Vinicius Junior - 3/10

    Introduced in the 52nd minute to provide a spark, but his night ended in disaster. A red card in the 74th minute left his teammates under the cosh for the final quarter of the match.

    Eduardo Camavinga - 6/10

    Brought on in the 78th minute to stabilise the midfield after the red card. His composure under pressure helped Madrid retain possession.

    Denzel Dumfries - N/A

    Came on in the 86th minute for Diomande to help see out the victory.

    Jose Mourinho - 7/10

    His tactical adjustments, particularly the half-time introduction of Cucurella, helped settle the team. While the Vinicius red card was out of his control, the way he organised the ten men to protect the lead was vintage Mourinho.

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