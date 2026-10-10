Real Madrid player ratings vs Villarreal: Yan Diomande the unlikely hero as Vinicius Junior sees red in tense victory

Real Madrid navigated a tumultuous evening at the Estadio Bernabeu to secure a vital 1-0 victory over a resilient Villarreal. The first half was a tactical stalemate, with both sides struggling to break the defensive lines, resulting in a 0-0 scoreline at the interval. Madrid controlled 47% of the possession but found it difficult to convert their territorial dominance into clear-cut chances against a well-drilled Yellow Submarine block.
The deadlock was finally broken in the 62nd minute when Diomande capitalised on a lapse in the visitors' concentration to fire home. However, the game took a dramatic turn in the 72th minute when Vinicius was shown a straight red card, forcing the hosts to defend their narrow lead with ten men. A flurry of late yellow cards for Aurelien Tchouameni and Kylian Mbappe punctuated a frantic finish, but Mourinho’s men demonstrated significant defensive resolve to see out the result.