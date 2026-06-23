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Adhe Makayasa

Real Madrid make enquiry for Arsenal's Piero Hincapie as Jose Mourinho's summer transfer spree continues

Transfers
P. Hincapie
Real Madrid
Arsenal
J. Mourinho
LaLiga
Premier League

Real Madrid have reportedly made a formal enquiry regarding the availability of Arsenal defender Piero Hincapie as their extensive summer recruitment drive continues. Newly appointed manager Jose Mourinho is said to be determined to secure a versatile, left-footed centre-half ahead of his first season back in the Bernabeu dugout.