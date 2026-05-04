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Real Madrid loanee Endrick makes 'I'd like to stay at Lyon' admission after scoring another vital goal for Ligue 1 giants
Lyon boost Champions League hopes with Rennes win
Endrick once again played a decisive role for Lyon as they defeated Rennes 4-2 in Ligue 1 on Friday night. The Brazilian forward scored his fifth league goal of the season to help Paulo Fonseca’s side continue their late push for Champions League qualification.
The victory lifted Lyon into third place in the standings with just two games remaining. They currently sit two points ahead of Lille in the race for the final Champions League spot. Lyon’s strong run of form has dramatically reshaped their season, putting them in a position to secure a return to Europe’s top club competition.
- AFP
Endrick happy in France and focused on the team
Speaking after the match, Endrick addressed speculation about his future and admitted he is enjoying his time in France, opening the door to an extended stay.
"My future? I feel very good, I feel very happy here," Endrick told Ligue1+. "I'm happy with my teammates, and for the rest, I leave it to God. If I have to go back to Real Madrid, I'll go back to Real Madrid; if I have to extend my contract here, it will happen, we'll see. I'd like to stay here; everyone is doing their best to make me feel comfortable."
Lyon revival fuels European ambitions
When Endrick arrived on loan from Real Madrid during the winter transfer window, Lyon were far from the European places. However, a remarkable turnaround under Fonseca has propelled them into the Champions League race.
Speaking about the Rennes game, Endrick said: "I felt great, I’m very happy for the team, it was an important match. We defend well, we’re solid, and we have the attacking quality to make a big difference. You always have to be committed defensively, I keep working, I have to score, and if I don’t score, I have to make the effort for the team. If I don’t do enough, I’ll be on the bench, but today I scored, I kept scoring, and I’m very happy."
- AFP
Two decisive games remain
Lyon now face a crucial away trip to Toulouse before hosting Lens on the final day of the season. Those matches will determine whether they can secure a top-three finish. If Endrick maintains his scoring form and Lyon secure Champions League football, the French club may just push to keep him beyond the summer, though the Brazil international remains under contract at Real until 2030.