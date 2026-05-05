Crisis at Real Madrid? Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger involved in dressing room flare-ups ahead of El Clasico

The first sign of trouble surfaced in April when veteran defender Rudiger was reportedly involved in a heated argument with a teammate at the club’s training ground.

The Athletic reports the Germany international was the instigator of the confrontation, which further unsettled a squad already reeling from their Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

While the defender later apologised and attempted to mend fences by inviting the squad and their families to a team lunch, the incident set a tense tone for the final weeks of the season.

Despite the flashpoint, Rudiger has not faced any formal internal punishment, though the event remains a significant talking point within the club's inner circles as they prepare for a high-stakes trip to Catalonia.



