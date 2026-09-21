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Rayan Cherki 'honoured' by Zinedine Zidane appointment as Man City star prepares for new era with France
A new era for Les Bleus
Zidane is officially preparing to make his highly anticipated debut as the manager of the France national team. The legendary former Real Madrid boss will finally take charge of his country during the current international break.
City attacking midfielder Cherki is among the players selected in Zidane's very first squad. The 23-year-old has established himself within the national setup, currently boasting 14 caps and two goals for Les Bleus.
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Cherki relishing the Zidane opportunity
The prospect of playing under one of France's greatest-ever footballing icons has naturally thrilled the current generation of international stars. Cherki is certainly no exception, with the former Lyon man desperate to get out on the training pitch.
"It is going to be an honour to join a new manager, especially Zidane," Cherki explained during an interview with Canal+. "We’re looking forward to starting work with him and really enjoying the experience."
Cherki shone over the weekend
Cherki heads into the international break full of confidence following a successful weekend of domestic action. He scored a goal in the Citizens' 5-3 victory over Sunderland in the Premier League, bringing his tally to three goals in five league appearances so far. Meanwhile, in total, the 23-year-old player has recorded four goals and two assists in eight matches across all competitions.
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Stepping onto the international stage
All eyes will now turn to Zidane as he finalises his preparations for his international touchline debut. The squad will gather this week to begin their tactical work and adapt to the new manager's philosophy.
For Cherki, the upcoming fixtures represent a golden opportunity to cement a regular place in Zidane's plans. The talented midfielder will hope to translate his impressive club form directly to the international stage and immediately impress his new boss.
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