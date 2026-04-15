PSG 'had to suffer' against Liverpool as two-goal hero Ousmane Dembele reacts following Champions League win at Anfield

"Even though we won 2-0 in the first leg, we knew it would be difficult," Dembele told Canal+. "Anyway, there are no easy matches in the Champions League. You have to suffer to go all the way in this competition. In the first half, we had chances, we were pretty much in control. In the second half, it was more complicated but that's normal. It's the Champions League, there are only good teams. We come out away from this two-legged tie with two victories, which is very good."

The Frenchman's clinical edge provided the perfect platform for PSG to continue their title defence. On a personal level, the forward is determined to maintain this momentum as the season reaches its climax. “I try to give my all for PSG. I hope to have a very good end to the season. There are some important matches coming up," he added.