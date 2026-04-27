“Vincent Kompany is a top-class manager; he’s already proven that in England. We’ve seen how tough it is to play against them. They’re one of my favourite teams to watch,” the Spaniard enthused on Monday, adding: “They’re always on the attack and score an incredible number of goals. It’s great fun to watch a team like that.”
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PSG boss Luis Enrique is full of praise for Vincent Kompany ahead of their Champions League showdown, revealing he “prefers” watching Bayern Munich matches
When asked specifically about winger Michael Olise, the 55-year-old replied: “I like all Bayern’s players—not just Michael Olise, but every single one. They’ve shown their quality.” When asked to name the heart of Munich’s side, he ticked off a long list: “Kimmich, Harry Kane, Musiala, Olise, Luis Díaz, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Neuer, Stanisic—everyone, the entire team. Yes, they have stars, but the key is always the team.”
The manager predicts an “entertaining game for everyone”, with the defending champions full of confidence. “We’re in really good form,” Enrique stated. “In these games, the small details matter, so we have to be prepared for every scenario. We’re confident, but we also know it will be a tough task.”
- AFP
PSG will face Bayern Munich with a full-strength squad—proof that, as they say, “that’s the magic of the Champions League.”
With all his key players now fit for the decisive matches, the coach said: "That’s the magic of the Champions League; everyone wants to be part of it, and that gives you a special energy."
That determination was echoed by the “magician” Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. “Bayern are in good form, but so are we,” the Georgian said. “We can achieve anything and beat anyone.”
He also expressed great respect for Bayern captain Manuel Neuer, calling him “one of the world’s best goalkeepers. He’s a legend, and we know what he’s capable of.” However, the forward quickly added, “we scored two goals against him last time…”
That 2-0 victory came in the Club World Cup semi-final, however, and when the teams met in the Champions League group stage last season Bayern prevailed 2-1 in Paris. Overall, the Munich side have won their last five Champions League meetings with PSG, scoring seven goals and conceding only one.