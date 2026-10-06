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Premier League must be 'disbanded and recreated', says Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan amid Man City financial scandal
Calls for drastic Premier League reform
Jordan has suggested taking the nuclear option regarding the future of English football's top flight. Speaking on talkSPORT's White and Jordan show, the outspoken pundit argued that the competition's foundational regulations are vastly outdated compared to the wealth of modern ownership models.
While clubs flexed their financial muscles this summer with a combined transfer spend reaching £3.5bn, Jordan remains unconvinced that minor adjustments to the rulebook will suffice. He feels the entire structure must be torn down to accommodate the sophisticated nature of state-backed entities like Manchester City.
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Why the current rulebook is outdated
Jordan believes the staggering commercial success of the division has blinded executives to the reality of modern investments. He insists that simply tweaking regulations that have existed for over a century is a futile exercise.
"Really, the only way to evolve this game is to disband the Premier League, recreate it with a whole new set of rules that are fit for purpose rather than tacking on rules that have existed for 125 years and keep trying to finesse them to meet ownership models that are so much more sophisticated now," Jordan stated.
Stripping titles achieves nothing for anyone
Manchester City are currently at risk of receiving severe sanctions if found guilty of their alleged financial breaches. Potential punishments range from transfer bans to relegation, while some have suggested stripping City of the three league titles they won between 2009 and 2018. However, Jordan dismissed the idea of stripping titles as a productive solution for the sport. "Just out of curiosity, what does that achieve? They've been slaughtered," Jordan responded when asked about removing those honours. He added: "I don't think it's pointless. I just don't know what it achieves. It's about what we do now going forward."
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What next for Man City?
Man City currently await the conclusion of their ongoing legal battle with the Premier League. The independent commission's final verdict will likely shape the future landscape of English football governance, potentially forcing the division to finally modernise its financial fair play regulations for good.
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