Premier League: from Manchester United to Newcastle, 11 teams in the running for three Champions League places

With seven matches remaining, 21 points still up for grabs, and three Champions League places still up for grabs. Apart from Arsenal (70 points) and Manchester City (61 points), for whom qualification for next season’s Champions League is all but assured, there are still 11 teams in the Premier League who could be playing in Europe’s premier competition next year. From Manchester United, third on 55 points, to Newcastle and Bournemouth, both 12th on 42 points, anything could happen. Thanks to this season’s UEFA ranking, England will in fact have five teams playing in the Champions League next year. Below is the situation, team by team, with a comparison of their fixtures.







