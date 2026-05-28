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'Portugal at their best if he doesn't play' - Huge Cristiano Ronaldo World Cup claim made by ex-USMNT star
Twellman's bold Ronaldo verdict
As the 2026 World Cup approaches, the debate surrounding Ronaldo's importance to Roberto Martinez's side has reached a boiling point. Despite his status as the highest goalscorer in international football history, former USMNT striker and current analyst Twellman believes the Selecao might be better off leaving their captain on the bench.
Speaking to Get Up ESPN on what we can expect from Ronaldo at this World Cup, Twellman said: "This is the best team Ronaldo's ever had around him for Portugal going to the World Cup. I think Portugal is at their best if he doesn't play."
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Portugal's stacked squad depth
The argument for a Ronaldo-less XI stems from the incredible depth currently available to Portugal. Unlike previous tournaments where the burden of scoring fell almost entirely on CR7, Martinez has a wealth of options including Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Rafael Leao. The team also boasts further attacking firepower in players like Goncalo Ramos and Pedro Neto, suggesting the frontline can function effectively without their 41-year-old talisman.
Defensively, the squad is equally formidable. With Ruben Dias anchoring the backline alongside Nuno Mendes and Joao Cancelo, Portugal possesses a foundation that rival managers envy. This collective strength has led many to believe that the team should transition toward a more fluid, high-pressing system that may not suit Ronaldo’s current physical profile.
One final quest for glory
For Ronaldo, this tournament represents a record-breaking sixth World Cup appearance and a final opportunity to secure the one major honour that has eluded him at the age of 41. While his long-term rival Lionel Messi arrives as a defending champion with Argentina, Ronaldo is still hunting for that career-defining international triumph on the global stage.
Despite the external noise, Martinez has remained supportive of his captain's inclusion. The manager also touched on the emotional side of his squad selection, ensuring the presence of established stars remains felt within the group as they look to navigate a group stage containing DR Congo, Uzbekistan, and Colombia.
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High expectations in the group stage
Portugal will enter the tournament as heavy favourites to top their group, but the pressure will be immense for Martinez to find the right balance between legacy and performance. The Seleçcão are eager to improve on their last World Cup appearance, which ended in a disappointing quarter-final exit against Morocco. The inclusion of Ronaldo in the squad ensures that every tactical decision will be microscopic in its scrutiny, especially if the team struggles to find its rhythm early on - knowing that Portugal's best-ever World Cup finish during the Ronaldo era was achieving fourth place back in the 2006 tournament.