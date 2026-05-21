The English Football League (EFL) swiftly rejected the Saints' appeal, submitted earlier on Wednesday evening. As a result, the tough verdict stemming from the spying scandal stands: Southampton remain banned from the final at Wembley Stadium.
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Players are reportedly preparing to sue their own club, and Tonda Eckert is being offered a fresh opportunity. The spying scandal engulfing Southampton FC continues to escalate
Instead, Middlesbrough FC will face Hull City on Saturday at 4:30 pm for a place in the Premier League. Southampton have been eliminated from the play-offs and will begin next Championship campaign with a four-point deduction.
The controversy erupted when a Southampton employee was caught hiding behind a tree and secretly watching Middlesbrough's semi-final training session. Subsequent inquiries revealed that Saints officials had also filmed Oxford United and Ipswich Town without permission earlier in the campaign. EFL regulations prohibit clubs from observing an upcoming opponent's training within 72 hours of a fixture.
Tonda Eckert faces a lengthy ban and dismissal
Eckert insisted he was unaware of the rule, but that has not stopped the fallout. English media now report that he faces a ban of six to 18 months, a punishment that would almost certainly cost him his job. The 33-year-old took charge of Southampton in November, when they were 21st in the table, and masterminded a strong spring surge that carried them up to fourth and into the play-offs.
Yet he could swiftly secure a fresh start: German magazine Kicker links him to the VfL Wolfsburg job, where a decision is unlikely before the club's relegation play-off against SC Paderborn.
Southampton chief executive Phil Parsons apologised on Wednesday "to the other clubs involved and, above all, to the Southampton fans", who "deserved better from the club". Midfielder Leo Scienza, formerly of 1. FC Heidenheim, posted on Instagram about his "disappointment, anger and sadness".
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Southampton players are reportedly preparing a class action lawsuit.
In addition to Scienza, Southampton currently have two other players with German connections on their books: first-choice goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, who is on loan from Bayern Munich, and U21 international Caspar Jander. According to The Athletic, some players are preparing to take legal action against the club, with talk of a class action lawsuit.
The dispute centres on a promotion bonus worth about €175,000 per player. Following relegation last year, several players accepted salary cuts of up to 40 per cent on the understanding that their wages would revert to previous levels upon a successful promotion.
Southampton itself could miss out on far more. Winning promotion via the Championship play-off final—often called the world's most valuable single match—would net the club roughly €200 million in extra revenue, most of it from TV rights.