'I'd have to play until 80 to shut up critics!' - Kylian Mbappe rubbishes 'revenge' mission claim after Real Madrid star leads France to World Cup win over Senegal with brilliant brace

Mbappe entered the tournament under a cloud of scrutiny following a difficult domestic season with Madrid. Despite the noise surrounding his performances in Spain, the Frenchman was quick to dismiss the idea that his heroics against Senegal were about proving people wrong. "I play to mark the history of my country and make sure that my team is in the final and win the World Cup," he told French media post-match.

When asked if his performance served as a response to the vitriol he faced in Madrid, Mbappe remained defiant. "There is no revenge [against critics]. If I started playing for all the people who criticise me and to shut them up, I would have to play until I'm 80. After my brace, I thought about my relatives, my family, my close friends who were here today. Every time I score it's for them," the captain added.