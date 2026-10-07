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Pep Guardiola set for emotional Manchester City return during Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain following guilty verdict
Emotional return for Guardiola
According to the Daily Mail, Guardiola is scheduled to attend Wednesday's Champions League match against PSG, marking his first return to the Etihad Stadium since his summer departure.
Guardiola will be joined in the stands by the club board, including chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak, as Man City navigate the fallout from the independent commission's ruling. The club have been found guilty of artificially inflating commercial revenues by £830 million through sham contracts. Man City have already lodged an appeal and continue to deny any wrongdoing in the case.
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Guardiola stands with the club
Guardiola issued a passionate message on social media to defend Manchester City immediately after the verdict was announced. The former manager, who spent 10 highly successful years at the Etihad Stadium, made his stance clear.
Guardiola said: "I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever. I am, always have been, always will, be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran (Soriano), the players, staff, Enzo (Maresca) and you, our unique supporters. Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."
Financial charges and strong bonds
Man City chief executive Ferran Soriano previously labelled the financial proceedings as a conspiracy theory orchestrated by the Premier League. With their appeal officially submitted against the shocking sanctions, having Guardiola back provides a massive boost for the staff and current manager Enzo Maresca.
Maresca served as an assistant to Guardiola during the historic Treble campaign, and the two maintain a close relationship. Manel Estiarte, who worked alongside Guardiola for years, is also expected to attend the upcoming Paris Saint-Germain clash.
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What is next for Man City?
Looking ahead, Maresca will need to keep his squad completely focused amid the ongoing off-pitch turbulence. Man City face a blockbuster Premier League fixture against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. The crucial domestic clash will rigorously test their mental strength before they shift their attention to welcoming Paris Saint-Germain and Guardiola on Wednesday.
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