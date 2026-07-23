AFP
Paolo Maldini explains talks with 'best in the world' Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti over Italy job as FIGC refuse to make hasty decision
Maldini targets the elite
In a bold move to revive the fortunes of a nation in footballing crisis, Maldini has revealed that Italy are aiming for the very top of the coaching hierarchy. The AC Milan icon, recently appointed as the FIGC’s technical director, confirmed that discussions have taken place with former Manchester City boss Guardiola and current Brazil manager Ancelotti.
In remarks highlighted by The Guardian, Maldini, speaking at a news conference following a high-level meeting with Serie A clubs, was candid about the federation’s ambitious shortlist. “Honestly, today we can’t give news about what’s happening. You’ve identified one of our targets,” Maldini said when questioned about the links to Guardiola. “We can’t hide that we also talked with Carlo Ancelotti before talking with Pep. Honestly, it seemed right to start with the best in the world, to see their general availability.”
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Chasing legendary winners
The pursuit of Guardiola comes at a time when the 55-year-old is a free agent after ending his decade-long, trophy-filled tenure at Man City. His pedigree is unquestionable, having also redefined modern football during stints at Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Ancelotti remains one of the most decorated coaches in history, holding five Champions League titles and league trophies from all of Europe's top five divisions.
Maldini, alongside FIGC president Giovanni Malago and advisor Leonardo, reportedly spent several days in Barcelona to gauge Guardiola's interest in the project. While the vacancy is pressing, Maldini insisted they would not settle for a secondary choice just to fill the seat quickly. “The best thing would be to announce the new coach this week, but even more to wait for the person we really want,” Maldini explained.
Ancelotti’s Brazil situation
While Ancelotti is a dream candidate, his current situation with the Brazilian national team presents a significant hurdle for the FIGC. The veteran tactician signed a contract extension in May that runs through to 2030, but his position has come under scrutiny following a disappointing World Cup campaign.
The Azzurri’s need for a steady hand is more apparent than ever after their recent playoff defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina. That loss triggered the departure of both president Gabriele Gravina and head coach Gennaro Gattuso. Gattuso had only been in the job for a short period, having replaced Luciano Spalletti during a difficult qualifying cycle.
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Wider options for the Azzurri
Should the high-profile pursuits of Guardiola or Ancelotti fall through, the FIGC isn't short on alternatives, with several familiar faces already in the frame. Roberto Mancini, the man who delivered European Championship glory back in 2021, sits alongside Antonio Conte as one of the leading candidates were the federation to consider bringing back a former head coach.
Andrea Pirlo's name has also entered the conversation. A key figure in Italy's 2006 World Cup triumph as a player, he would give the federation a fresher, if untested, direction compared to the more seasoned options on the list.
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