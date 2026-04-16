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Adhe Makayasa

VIDEO: Paolo Di Canio cracks head open on desk during live Champions League TV broadcast as Fabio Capello comes to bleeding West Ham legend's aid

P. Di Canio
F. Capello
Champions League
West Ham
Premier League

The West Ham United icon suffered a bloody injury during a heated Champions League broadcast after an animated debate led to an accidental collision with his desk. Former England manager Fabio Capello was forced to intervene during the live post-match analysis to provide medical assistance as the Italian pundit began to bleed from his forehead.

  • A physical debate

    The former West Ham United forward was involved in an intense discussion regarding the evening’s European action when the accidental injury occurred. It appears the former Sheffield Wednesday striker became annoyed when asked how teams in Serie A can reach the level of those in the Premier League. While leaning forward to emphasise a point during the live Sky Italia broadcast, Di Canio struck his head against the studio desk with significant force. The impact resulted in a visible laceration, prompting an immediate and concerned reaction from his fellow pundits on the panel.

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  • Capello comes to the rescue

    Witnessing the injury unfold in real-time, Capello quickly rose from his seat to assist his bloodied colleague. The legendary former AC Milan and Real Madrid manager handed Di Canio a tissue to help stem the flow of blood while the cameras remained fixed on the unfolding drama. Di Canio, who recently criticised Rafael Leao by calling him "lazy", appeared more embarrassed than seriously hurt as he attempted to continue with his analysis.

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  • West Ham United v Manchester City - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Resuming his duties

    Di Canio is expected to continue his media roles despite this latest alarming moment, and will likely maintain his aggressive punditry style as he continues to provide expert analysis on the game.

Premier League
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Crystal Palace
CRY
West Ham crest
West Ham
WHU