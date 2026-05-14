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Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Oliver Maywurm

Translated by

Out of the blue-two names hardly anyone expects to see in the DFB squad. Who will be Julian Nagelsmann's shock selection for the 2026 World Cup?

World Cup
FEATURES
Germany vs Curacao
Germany
Germany vs Ivory Coast
Ecuador vs Germany
J. Nagelsmann
M. Beier
M. Ginter
S. El Mala
T. Lemperle
M. Mittelstaedt
F. Ouedraogo
Y. Bisseck
N. Tresoldi
A. Kade
M. Eggestein
R. Baku

Next Thursday, national team manager Julian Nagelsmann will announce Germany's squad for the 2026 World Cup. Which names might make a surprise appearance in the line-up?

"Most of the squad is already in place, of course; I have 20 players firmly in mind, whilst for six others it's still a race down the home straight," said Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann during an early May information call for members of the National Team Fan Club. At that point, exactly two weeks remained until the official announcement of the German World Cup squad on 21 May.

Nagelsmann has repeatedly stressed that the squad he picked for the friendlies against Switzerland (4-3) and Ghana (2-1) at the end of March will form the backbone of the World Cup party. Nevertheless, several players who were not involved in March can still realistically hope for a place at the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

So who might these late contenders be? Who has impressed in the final sprint for squad places, and which names could appear in the DFB squad as a complete surprise? SPOX has run the numbers and gauged the surprise factor.

  • Germany v Northern Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Maximilian Beier (Borussia Dortmund) - Surprise factor: 2/10

    Like BVB teammate Karim Adeyemi, Maximilian Beier was left out of Nagelsmann's squad for the March internationals. Instead, the Germany coach picked Brentford's Kevin Schade and stressed that only one, or at most two, of the three pacy counter-attacking forwards will travel to the World Cup.

    "One of the three, maybe two, will ultimately make the cut. But they all have the same chances. Kevin just has the advantage right now of showing what he can do with us. The others had that advantage before, though," explained Nagelsmann, who had last called up Beier for the October 2023 international break.

    Given Beier's recent form, Nagelsmann will find it hard to ignore him, especially with Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry sidelined through injury and another spot in the attacking line-up up for grabs.

    Beier has been performing consistently for BVB for months, enjoying a strong finish to the season on the left flank. With 20 direct goal contributions across all competitions (ten goals, ten assists), he leads his direct rivals in scoring. On top of that, he covers every blade of grass, working at full throttle and showing total commitment, even when tracking back. These are precisely the qualities Nagelsmann prizes.

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    Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg) – Surprise factor: 9/10

    At 32, Matthias Ginter is enjoying a second wind. As reliable as ever, the centre-back is having an outstanding season and has played a huge part in SC Freiburg reaching the Europa League final and having a good chance of qualifying for international competition once again.

    Record Germany cap-holder Lothar Matthäus is among those backing Ginter for a World Cup spot, while former international Max Kruse insists he must be "taken into consideration". Team-mate Igor Matanovic is equally unequivocal: "As national team manager, I'd definitely take him. The team's success speaks for itself, and he's been instrumental."

    Ginter revealed that Nagelsmann called him before the March internationals, only to postpone his return. Will the coach change his mind for the summer? "As far as I've heard, nothing is final yet, so we'll see," the defender said.

    The 2014 World Cup winner, who did not feature in any matches at the tournament at the age of 20, would certainly have earned a World Cup call-up on merit following what is perhaps the best season of his career. However, Nagelsmann has never selected him in his two-and-a-half years in charge so far; Ginter played the last of his 51 international matches to date in June 2023 under Hansi Flick.

    Nevertheless, his chances of reaching the World Cup squad remain slim. Nagelsmann is expected to grant four spots to established centre-backs Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rüdiger and Waldemar Anton. That leaves only the fifth and final defensive berth, which the coach awarded to Malick Thiaw in March. What speaks in favour of the 24-year-old from Newcastle United, compared to Ginter, is not only that Nagelsmann has already called him up three times, but also that, at 24, he is eight years younger than the Freiburg player. Thiaw therefore has the better prospects for the future, and Nagelsmann could also take him to the USA to learn the ropes with a view to the coming years.

    A backdoor option remains if Nagelsmann needs a backup for Joshua Kimmich at right-back, a role Ginter has filled for Germany before.

  • Germany v Italy - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg TwoGetty Images Sport

    Yann Bisseck (Inter Milan) - Surprise factor: 8/10

    At 25, Yann Bisseck's youth and long-term potential give him an edge over Ginter in the DFB squad. Nevertheless, Nagelsmann is expected to pick either Thiaw or Ginter for the No. 5 centre-back spot.

    Despite consistently strong performances for Inter Milan before the March internationals, he was left out of the squad. A three-week muscle injury then kept him sidelined, but he returned at the end of April, marking his comeback with a goal in Inter's 2-2 draw with Torino. As a regular for the Italian champions, Bisseck has a solid case for inclusion.

    However, he has not been involved with the DFB squad since his first call-up in March 2025, when he made his international debut against Italy. A World Cup berth for Bisseck would therefore come as a surprise, even if his continued progress makes the case worth considering.

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  • Greece U21 v Germany U21 - UEFA U21 EURO QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Said El Mala (1. FC Köln) - Surprise factor: 6/10

    When Nagelsmann first called up Said El Mala last November, but then, as planned, sent him back to the U21s after the first of two World Cup qualifiers, the national team coach emphasised: "He needs to iron out the issues over time so that he can become a first-team regular at Cologne."

    By "areas for improvement", he was referring above all to El Mala's occasionally unreliable defensive work, which was one of the reasons why the attacking gem had not yet made more starts for FC by that point. El Mala has now met Nagelsmann's demand from just under six months ago: the 19-year-old has become a regular at the club since Lukas Kwasniok's departure and has started nine consecutive Bundesliga matches.

    In fine form, he has caused constant havoc and racked up seven goal contributions (five goals, two assists) since late February. That haul gives him a compelling case to jump on the World Cup bandwagon after missing the March squad. Yet the attack-line competition remains fierce, even without Serge Gnabry. Leroy Sané, Lennart Karl, and Chris Führich—who joined the squad in March—are likely to be ahead of him in the pecking order, as is Maxi Beier, who has been in superb form for BVB. Whether there is still room for El Mala depends partly on how strong a squad Nagelsmann plans to field in other positions.

    El Mala has earned a place in the World Cup squad. His bold, fresh style would be a valuable addition to the German team, offering a game-changing option from the bench in tight matches.

  • Assan Ouedraogo Germany 2025Getty Images

    Assan Ouedraogo (RB Leipzig) - Surprise factor: 5/10

    Had injury not sidelined Assan Ouedraogo almost continuously from late November to late March, the talented RB Leipzig midfielder would have been a strong contender for World Cup selection rather than a surprise outsider.

    Before his first injury, the 2023 U17 World and European champion had already secured a regular spot in Leipzig's starting XI, delivering a series of impressive performances. When Nadiem Amiri pulled out injured, Nagelsmann drafted Ouedraogo into the November World Cup qualifiers against Luxembourg (2-0) and Slovakia (6-0). The 20-year-old made his senior debut against the Slovaks, marking the occasion with a debut goal minutes after coming off the bench.

    He carried that momentum back to Leipzig, inspiring a 2-0 win over Werder Bremen and scoring another spectacular goal. Unfortunately, he suffered a knee injury in that match, missed nearly two months, then picked up a fresh knock immediately upon returning in mid-January. As a result, Ouedraogo missed the March international fixtures and only returned to action at the start of April.

    Since then, he has been gradually reintegrated into RB's starting XI, featuring in three of the last four matches. Will that be enough to secure a World Cup spot? Nagelsmann is known to be a big admirer, and Ouedraogo's blend of top-class technique and dynamism could give the German midfield a much-needed lift.

    There is no doubt that the former Schalke man, whose game resembles that of Felix Nmecha, deserves a place in the World Cup squad. The final piece of the puzzle is how many central midfield spots Nagelsmann is prepared to fill. Aleksandar Pavlovic, Leon Goretzka, Pascal Groß and Nmecha—assuming he stays fit—are expected to travel. Behind them, Nagelsmann drafted Anton Stach in March, and after Nmecha's withdrawal, Angelo Stiller moved up the pecking order. Ouedraogo's versatility—he can operate in the number six, eight or ten roles—could yet persuade Nagelsmann to include him ahead of either Stach or Stiller.

  • Germany v Northern Ireland - UEFA Under21 EURO QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge) – Surprise factor: 9/10

    Niclas Füllkrug has been sidelined due to a persistent dip in form at West Ham and Milan; Tim Kleindienst has missed almost the entire season through injury; and Jonathan Burkardt has failed to make a convincing case for a return to the DFB squad in recent months. Should Julian Nagelsmann opt for a fourth centre-forward to join the almost certain World Cup travellers Deniz Undav, Nick Woltemade and Kai Havertz, Nicolo Tresoldi stands out as the most obvious candidate.

    The German U21 international is enjoying a strong campaign at Club Brugge in Belgium, where he has already shown his goalscoring ability in the Champions League, netting against the likes of FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. Tresoldi remains in good form, is on course to win the Belgian league title with Brugge, and scored the crucial opener in last weekend's 2-0 win over St. Truiden.

    A World Cup call-up for Tresoldi would still be a surprise: he was plying his trade in Germany's second tier with Hannover as recently as last season, and Nagelsmann has yet to select him. The 21-year-old also has other attractive options for his senior international career: born in Italy to an Italian father, he could represent the Squadra Azzurra, while his Argentine mother makes him eligible for the reigning world champions.

    On the other hand, a World Cup call-up could persuade him to commit to Germany, potentially making him a reliable No. 9 for the DFB side for years to come.


  • Greece U21 v Germany U21 - UEFA U21 EURO QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Anton Kade (FC Augsburg) - Surprise factor: 10/10

    Should Julian Nagelsmann ever ask his former assistant, Sandro Wagner, for players who fly under the radar but deserve a chance, the ex-Augsburg boss would likely point to Anton Kade. Wagner had brought the attacking midfielder to FCA from FC Basel last summer and was delighted, remarking, "I was absolutely surprised that we were able to snap him up, because he's capable of so much." The former Augsburg boss wondered aloud why no bigger club had pursued the Germany Under-21 international.

    In terms of surprise value, Kade would rank alongside David Odonkor at the 2006 World Cup—a player few saw coming. The 22-year-old, who had already tasted Bundesliga action with youth club Hertha BSC at 18, has shown flashes of his considerable potential in his first full top-flight campaign. In recent weeks he has driven Augsburg's strong run-in, repeatedly impressing with his pace and goal threat. His equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Frankfurt at the end of April and his brace in the 3-1 win at Bremen a week later speak for themselves.

    Off the pitch, Wagner praises Kade's eagerness to learn, team-first attitude and surprising maturity and humility. Those qualities hint that he could happily fill the role of a developing squad player at the World Cup, even if minutes are limited.

    The one obstacle is that the national coach has yet to observe Kade at close range, leaving him unable to judge how the Augsburg man would slot into his squad. With Said El Mala, Nagelsmann already has a clearer picture.

  • Germany v Portugal - UEFA Nations League 2025 Semi-finalGetty Images Sport

    Maximilian Mittelstädt (VfB Stuttgart) - Surprise factor: 7/10

    Maximilian Mittelstädt faces a straightforward reality: David Raum is certain to be picked for the World Cup squad, and coach Nagelsmann will choose either Nathaniel Brown or Mittelstädt as the second left-back.

    The trend clearly favours Frankfurt's Brown, who has been preferred to Mittelstädt on three consecutive occasions and has taken the next step in his development at the club despite Eintracht's difficulties this season.

    Mittelstädt, once a regular at left-back—including during the group stage of the 2024 European Championship on home soil—has not been selected since September. His most recent appearance came in Germany's disappointing 0-2 World Cup qualifying loss in Slovakia, where he was one of the few bright spots. Despite solid performances for Stuttgart this term, he has not been recalled since.

    His solid form for Stuttgart, who are chasing Champions League qualification and DFB-Pokal success, has not been enough to force Nagelsmann's hand, and another call-up now looks unlikely.


  • Germany v Slovakia - FIFA World Cup 2026 QualifierGetty Images Sport

    Ridle Baku (RB Leipzig) – Surprise factor: 3/10

    Ridle Baku returned to the German national team in October 2025 after a four-year absence. The call-up was fully deserved: since his move from VfL Wolfsburg to Leipzig early that year, he had re-established himself as one of the Bundesliga's top right-backs.

    Coach Nagelsmann gave him minutes in the autumn, and in November the Leipzig right-back started in the 2-0 win in Luxembourg. Baku repaid that faith with an assist, then came off the bench in the 6-0 rout of Slovakia and scored his second international goal.

    Nevertheless, Nagelsmann left him out of the March friendlies, preferring Stuttgart's Josha Vagnoman as backup to Joshua Kimmich at right-back. "Of course it was a bit disappointing not to be involved in the last internationals," Baku told Bild in mid-April. "But there's no point in getting downhearted. I just wanted to carry on, work on the things I can still improve, and make it as difficult as possible for the national coach," Baku told Bild in mid-April, adding with confidence: "If you're a regular here, there aren't too many others who come into contention for the position."

    Baku has since established himself as indispensable at Leipzig, contributing to the club's strong finish, with six wins in their last seven league matches. Because Vagnoman has recently been warming the bench at VfB, Baku currently holds the upper hand in the race to back up Kimmich. A World Cup call-up for the 28-year-old would therefore be no surprise—unless Nagelsmann turns to Matthias Ginter as an alternative at right-back.

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    Maximilian Eggestein (SC Freiburg) – Surprise factor: 10/10

    For Freiburg manager Julian Schuster, Maximilian Eggestein embodies the term "indispensable". The central midfielder has completed the full 90 minutes in each of Freiburg's 33 Bundesliga outings this term and has started virtually every match across all competitions. He missed only the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 against Genk—a 1-0 loss—while serving a one-game suspension.

    While sheer durability does not automatically merit a World Cup call-up, Eggestein's consistently high performances in Freiburg's standout campaign may still catch Nagelsmann's attention.

    With the final midfield spots still open, March call-up Anton Stach is only a borderline candidate, a role Eggestein could fill. Like Stach, Eggestein would gladly occupy a bench role, raising standards and intensity in training without complaint. Just as his club-mate Ginter would, Eggestein deserves a place at the World Cup.

    Nevertheless, a World Cup call-up for the former Bremen man would still be a surprise, given that Nagelsmann has never picked him and he has no senior caps. Eggestein's only previous national-squad invitation came in March 2019, when Joachim Löw drafted him in for friendlies against Serbia (1-1) and the Netherlands (3-2), though he did not feature in either match. He did not feature in the friendly against Serbia (1-1) or the Euro qualifier against the Netherlands (3-2).

  • DFB squad: The German national team's next fixtures


    Date

    Match

    Competition

    Sunday, 31 May (8.45 pm)

    Germany vs Finland

    Friendly

    Saturday, 6 June (8.30 pm)

    USA vs. Germany

    Friendly

    Sunday, 14 June (7.00 pm)

    Germany vs. Curaçao

    2026 World Cup

    Saturday, 20 June (10 pm)

    Germany vs. Ivory Coast

    2026 World Cup

    Thursday, 25 June (10 pm)

    Ecuador vs. Germany

    2026 World Cup


Friendlies
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Finland crest
Finland
FIN