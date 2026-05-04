Since Alvaro Arbeloa took charge, the Brazilian has scored more goals in Europe's top leagues than any other player, with only Bayern Munich's Harry Kane ahead of him.
Translated by
Only Harry Kane of Bayern Munich has fared better. Vinicius Junior is the chief beneficiary of Xabi Alonso's sacking at Real Madrid
By the numbers: Since Arbeloa took charge, Vinicius has scored 15 goals in 23 games, while Kane has found the net 24 times for the German record champions during the same period. Under Alonso, the forward was far less of a threat in front of goal, scoring just seven times in 33 matches.
According to reports, Vinicius was particularly critical of Alonso's coaching methods and style at Real Madrid. Repeated clashes came to a head when he was substituted during the Clásico in October, and those tensions reportedly hastened Alonso's exit after the Spanish Super Cup final loss to Barcelona in January. Months later, Vinicius publicly admitted that their relationship had been strained.
According to Spanish radio station COPE, the rift opened as early as last summer's Club World Cup, shortly after Alonso had taken over from Carlo Ancelotti.
According to the report, Vinicius reacted angrily when he learned he was initially benched in favour of an attacking trio including Kylian Mbappé and Gonzalo García. Alonso then reversed his decision and restored the superstar to the starting line-up.
- Getty Images Sport
Real Madrid: Álvaro Arbeloa set to miss out again
Despite Arbeloa's appointment, calm has not returned to Real Madrid. After crashing out of the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern, Los Blancos have also relinquished their La Liga crown. Cross-town rivals Barcelona could wrap up the title this Sunday in the return leg of El Clásico. For the second straight season, Vinicius and co. are on course to end the campaign trophy-less.
Arbeloa has also fallen out with several players, with Spanish media describing the dressing-room atmosphere as "explosive". That tension puts the former Madrid defender on the brink of dismissal, and president Florentino Pérez is already said to be chasing José Mourinho as his preferred replacement.
Meanwhile, Vinicius is expected to sign an extension to his current deal, which runs until 2027. Over a year ago he announced his intention to stay at the club, but the delay has fuelled speculation that the Brazilian could leave. However, it is now reported that both parties have agreed to continue their collaboration, with only the final details to be confirmed.