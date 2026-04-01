"One of the biggest shake-ups of the last decade": Eintracht Frankfurt set to take drastic action amid a sporting crisis – up to ten players could leave

According to reports, “up to ten” players could leave the club during the summer transfer window. Those specifically named include Hugo Larsson, Nathaniel Brown, Nnamndi Collins, Fares Chaibi, Jean-Matteo Bahoya, Ellyes Skhiri, Mahmoud Dahoud, Elias Baum, Michy Batshuayi and Elye Wahi, who is currently on loan at OGC Nice.

Whilst the first five have attracted interest from several top clubs due to their impressive performances in the SGE shirt and could therefore be sold for a profit, Dahoud, Batshuayi and Wahi in particular appear to have no sporting future in Frankfurt.

In total, the sales have brought in more than €150 million. For Collins, the club’s officials are said to have set a threshold of €30 to €35 million, whereas Bahoya and Brown could fetch €40 million and up to €65 million respectively.