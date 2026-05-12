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Temwa Chawinga Getty Images
Celia Balf

NWSL Power Rankings: Temwa Chawinga is back, Portland hold top spot and Chicago hit new low

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Racing Louisville
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North Carolina Courage
Boston Legacy FC

Who's hot? Who's not? GOAL ranks each of the current 16 National Women's Soccer League teams.


This weekend in the National Women’s Soccer League had a little bit of everything: a hat trick, upsets, fiery rivalries, and late winners.

Temwa Chawinga finally opened her account for the season in emphatic fashion, scoring three times in Kansas City’s Sunday afternoon clash with the Chicago Stars. In doing so, she delivered the Current’s first hat trick in NWSL regular-season play and reminded the league just how dangerous she can be when healthy. Orlando Pride forward Barbra Banda continued her scoring tear, too, netting her eighth goal in eight games to push the Pride past the Courage 1-0 on Friday.

Elsewhere, Racing Louisville pulled off one of the weekend’s biggest surprises with a 3-1 win over the Portland Thorns. Katie O’Kane scored twice for Louisville, while Sophia Wilson’s sixth-minute opener ended up being Portland’s only breakthrough.

This week’s Power Rankings consider the results, of course, but also how teams showed up beyond the final scoreline. Boston Legacy, for instance, put reigning NWSL champions Gotham FC through it on Saturday, earning a 1-1 draw against one of the league’s top sides.

With that in mind, GOAL ranks all 16 teams after another eventful week in the NWSL.



  • Alyssa Naeher, Chicago StarsGetty Images

    16Chicago Stars

    Prior ranking: 15

    Result: Lost 3-0 vs Kansas City Current

    Ramifications: Chicago continue to have a tough go this season, dropping their seventh game so far, and conceding 18 goals. The Stars couldn't find answers for Temwa Chawinga, who put three past them.

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  • Boston LegacyGetty Images

    15Boston Legacy

    Prior ranking: 16

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Gotham FC

    Ramifications: Drawing Gotham FC was pretty much a win for the Boston Legacy, who put the reigning champs through the ringer with their physicality and high-press. Major credit to Legacy's defense that had more than two goal-line saves to keep the game locked.

  • Denver Summit FCGetty Images

    14Denver Summit

    Prior ranking: 13

    Result: Won 4-1 vs Houston Dash

    Ramifications: Denver Summit keep getting better and better, and one thing that head coach Nick Cushing wants his team to be labeled as is a great attacking squad. Putting four goals past Houston is just that. The new NWSL franchise is 2-3-3 overall and is in 12th place in the league standings.

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  • Emma Sears Racing Louisville Getty Images

    13Racing Louisville

    Prior ranking: 14

    Result: Won 3-1 vs Portland Thorns

    Ramifications: Racing Louisville put three goals past league front-runners Portland Thorns on Friday, and it was Katie O'Kane's brace that made the biggest impact. Emma Sears also chipped in a goal for Racing Louisville's win.

  • Houston Dash v Kansas City CurrentGetty Images Sport

    12Houston Dash

    Prior ranking: 10

    Result: 2-0 loss vs Utah Royals, 4-1 defeat vs. Denver Summit

    Ramifications: Despite a great start to the season, the Dash dropped their two games this week, falling 2-0 on Wednesday to the Utah Royals and then 4-1 to the Summit on Saturday. The Dash are now 3-4-1 overall and in ninth place in the league standings.

  • North Carolina CourageGetty Images

    11North Carolina Courage

    Prior ranking: 6

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Orlando Pride

    Ramifications: The North Carolina Courage and Orlando Pride met for a battle of the Golden Boot leaders as Barbra Banda and Ashley Sanchez both entered the match leading the league in goals. The Courage, despite a close battle with the Pride, conceded a Banda goal in the 87th minute.

  • Houston Dash v Bay FCGetty Images Sport

    10Bay FC

    Prior ranking: 12

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Utah Royals

    Ramifications: Bay FC haven't been consistent this season, and their draw against the Royals was another example of that. They are in about just every game, but haven't been able to solve for finishing out games. They are 3-3-1 and currently sitting in 10th place in the league standings.

  • Sarah Gorden, Angel CityGetty Images

    9Angel City

    Prior ranking: 5

    Result: Lost 2-1 vs San Diego Wave

    Ramifications: It was a Southern California matchup between Angel City and the San Diego Wave, and despite Emily Sams' equalizer in the 54th minute to level out the game after the Wave scored first, they couldn't quite close out the match as the Wave doubled it in the 81st minute.

  • Mia Fishel, Seattle ReignImagn

    8Seattle Reign

    Prior ranking: 9

    Result: Lost 1-0 vs Washington Spirit

    Ramifications: Seattle Reign fell to the Spirit despite the home advantage. The Reign are tied with the Orlando Pride with 11 points, but don't have the same attacking threat that the Pride have in Barbra Banda. Claudia Dickey, goalkeeper for the Reign, now has 27 saves in eight games played.

  • Barbra BandaGetty Images

    7Orlando Pride

    Prior ranking: 7

    Result: Won 1-0 vs North Carolina Courage

    Ramifications: Barbra Banda has now scored eight goals in eight games. The forward is the difference maker by a mile for the Pride, as she's really the only one scoring for them. The Pride sit in seventh place in the league standings, tied with the Reign's 11 points.

  • Kansas City CurrentGetty

    6Kansas City Current

    Prior ranking: 8

    Result: Won 3-0 vs Chicago Stars

    Ramifications: The Kansas City Current are so happy that Temwa Chawinga is back healthy, as her hat trick was a nice reminder of just how good she is. The Current also were effective top to bottom, with a solid team win after a somewhat inconsistent season so far.

  • San Diego WaveGetty

    5San Diego Wave

    Prior ranking: 4

    Result: Won 2-1 vs Angel City

    Ramifications: The Wave stumped Angel City on Saturday, earning their sixth win of the season. The Wave sit in third place in the standings with an impressive 6-3-0 record.

  • ASFAR v Gotham FC - FIFA Women's Champions Cup 2026 Third Place Play OffGetty Images Sport

    4Gotham FC

    Prior ranking: 2

    Result: 1-1 Draw vs Boston Legacy

    Ramifications: The Boston Legacy gave it to Gotham on Saturday, in what is becoming a budding rivalry in the league. Jaedyn Shaw scored Gotham's only goal, and that was the first of the game in the 37th minute. Gotham remain in a good spot in the standings, with a 4-2-3 overall record and a fifth-place seat.

  • Trinity Rodman, Washington SpiritImagn

    3Washington Spirit

    Prior ranking: 3

    Result: Won 1-0 vs Seattle Reign

    Ramifications: The Washington Spirit closed out another game this season, solidifying a road win against Seattle this past weekend. It was Claudia Martínez's goal that secured the Spirit's win.

  • Paige Monaghan Utah RoyalsGetty Images

    2Utah Royals

    Prior ranking: 11

    Result: 0-0 Draw vs Bay FC

    Ramifications: The Utah Royals are still cruising this season, showing vast improvement from last season and going against their overall struggles as a franchise. The Royals have never made it into the postseason, but chances are looking good for them right now, as the club picked up four points this week and sit in fourth place in the league standings with 17 points.

  • Racing Louisville FC v Portland Thorns FCGetty Images Sport

    1Portland Thorns

    Prior ranking: 1

    Result: Lost 3-1 vs Racing Louisville

    Ramifications: With only one game this week, the Thorns couldn’t quite figure things out against Racing Louisville, despite Sophia Wilson adding another goal in her already explosive return to the league. Portland remain this week’s top-ranked team because, even with Friday’s loss, they still sit top of the table - now just one point ahead of the Spirit.