The Washington Spirit and North Carolina Courage turned Audi Field into a seven-goal thriller. North Carolina raced to a 3-0 lead inside 15 minutes, only for Washington to storm back and equalize through Rebeca Bernal in the 90th. Natalie Jacobs then delivered the winner for the Courage in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

The match was billed as a reunion between former Spirit teammates and best friends Ashley Sanchez and Trinity Rodman, otherwise known as “Sandman,” and both delivered. Sanchez scored against her former club, and Rodman struck for Washington. Sanchez now has 11 goals, one behind Golden Boot leader Barbra Banda, while Rodman has nine.

Portland produced an equally wild performance, scoring three times inside nine minutes before Pietra Tordin completed her first career hat trick. The Thorns eventually opened a 4-1 lead but were forced to hold on for a 4-3 victory after Boston Legacy made things uncomfortable late.

Elsewhere, Denver Summit waited until the fourth minute of stoppage time to find a winner against Utah Royals, while Seattle Reign and Angel City traded momentum in a 2-2 draw. And if any two teams were going to produce a scoreless draw during a weekend filled with goals, it had to be Chicago Stars and Bay FC.

Week 16 produced 28 goals, with dramatic comebacks, late winners, surprising results and individual brilliance shaking up the rankings. With the playoff picture beginning to take shape, here’s where every NWSL team stands after another chaotic weekend...