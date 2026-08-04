Getty Images
Nottingham Forest join Juventus and Galatasaray in the race for Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders
Forest enter the fray for City star
The transfer market is heating up as Nottingham Forest look to make a significant statement of intent by pursuing Manchester City’s Reijnders. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Forest are showing interest in The 28-year-old midfielder as they seek to provide Glasner with the technical profile required to compete in the upper echelons of the Premier League table.
Forest are not the only English side to have expressed an interest in the versatile midfielder, who is known for his ability to progress the ball and dictate the flow of play. Newcastle United were heavily linked with a move for the player earlier in the window, but the Magpies have yet to follow up on their initial enquiries from June.
This has opened the door for Forest to steal a march on their domestic rivals, although the financial package required to lure Reijnders away from the reigning champions remains a significant hurdle.
- Getty Images
European giants keeping close watch
While Forest represent the most recent Premier League interest, Juventus remain a looming threat in the race for Reijnders' signature. The Serie A giants are undergoing a rebuild of their own and see the Dutch international as a perfect fit for Luciano Spalletti’s tactical system.
Juventus have been active in the market, securing deals for Randal Kolo Muani and the promising Karim Alajbegovic, but they still feel a specialist central midfielder is required to complete their squad.
In addition to the interest from Italy, Turkish champions Galatasaray have also positioned themselves as serious contenders. The Istanbul-based side are reportedly viewing Reijnders as the ideal replacement for Gabriel Sara, should the Brazilian depart the club this month.
Crucially, it has been suggested that Galatasaray are ready to meet Reijnders' reported €9M salary demand, a figure that demonstrates the significant financial muscle they are willing to deploy.
Uncertainty grows under Enzo Maresca
The catalyst for this sudden surge in interest is the perceived uncertainty surrounding Reijnders' role at Manchester City following the arrival of Enzo Maresca. The midfielder’s debut campaign at the Etihad was statistically impressive, as he finished the year having made 50 appearances in all competitions while scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.
Despite these healthy numbers, his performance levels notably dipped during the second half of the season, leading to questions about his long-term suitability for the high-intensity demands of the Premier League.
City are currently in the process of a minor squad overhaul, and while several key departures are expected, the midfield remains a point of contention. The possible exits of stalwarts like Bernardo Silva, combined with persistent rumours regarding Rodri’s long-term future, could ironically create a void that Reijnders is capable of filling.
This ambiguity is precisely why clubs like Juventus and Nottingham Forest are circling; they sense an opportunity to strike if Maresca decides that the Dutchman does not fit his specific positional requirements.
- Getty
Manchester City's asking price for Reijnders
Manchester City are unwilling to let Reijnders leave on the cheap, with the Premier League club reportedly demanding €64m for the Dutch midfielder. The fee would allow City to make a modest profit after signing him from AC Milan for €55m last summer.
Nottingham Forest, Juventus and Galatasaray are set to battle it out for Reijnders this summer, with all three clubs keen to land the Manchester City midfielder, who remains under contract at the Etihad until 2030.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting